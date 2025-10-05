GRANT McCANN was left frustrated by a ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ performance from his Doncaster Rovers side – even though they ended a three-game League One losing streak.

Visitors Burton Albion trailed 1-0 at the break courtesy of Matty Pearson’s header with the hosts firmly in control.

But Gary Bowyer’s side – who enjoyed a shock win at Cardiff City in midweek – were a different prospect in the second half and deservedly earned a 1-1 draw through substitute Tyrese Shade.

The hosts were much the stronger side in the opening 45 minutes but did not deal with an improved showing from Burton, who fought their way back into the contest to earn a deserved share of the points.

“It was chalk and cheese from us across the two halves,” said McCann said. “It was a very good first half and we did everything that we’d asked the lads to do.

“We should have been out of sight – three or four up without exaggeration but we came in at half-time at 1-0, which is always a dodgy scoreline. And we just never got going in the second half. The only change to the game was that they changed from a low block and started pressing us.

“We just shirked a bit of responsibility and accountability in the second half whether that was taking the ball and making things happen.

“Credit to Burton because they were good in the second half.

OPENING SALVO: Matty Pearson was on target for Doncaster Rovers against Burton Albion, but it was only enough for a 1-1 draw. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“We’re continually searching for that consistent performance over a longer spell than just 45 minutes.

“A lot of times this season we’ve shown it for 45 minutes, whether it’s first or second half but we haven’t been quite at the races for more of it and at this level you’ve got to take your chances when you are on top because other teams will definitely hurt you.”

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Nixon, Grehan, Pearson, Maxwell, Close (Broadbent 75), Molyneux (Glenn Middleton 82), Bailey, Sbarra (Ajayi 76), Gibson (Hanlan 75), Sharp (Olusanya 75). Unused substututes: Lo-Tutala, McGrath.

Burton Albion: Collins, Godwin-Malife (Shade 46), Armer, Delap (Sibbick 46), Hartridge, Revan, Lofthouse, Evans (Williams 52), Webster, Beesley, McKiernan (Chauke 46). Unused substitutes: Amissah, Taroi, Krubally.