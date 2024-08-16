Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann makes 'never say never' transfer admission regarding attacker

Doncaster Rovers are having to play a waiting game with an attacking target in the transfer window.

After Doncaster’s opening day win over Accrington Stanley, manager Grant McCann revealed discussions regarding the potential addition of an attacking player had taken place.

Injuries at the player’s club had complicated matters and while the club are still tracking him, McCann has preached patience.

Ahead of the club’s trip to Newport County, McCann told reporters: “The attacking player is definitely someone we are still looking at, but we’ll only do it if he does become available. It’s not about me giving a knee-jerk reaction and bringing another forward in.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has his eye on an attacking player. Image: Bruce RollinsonDoncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has his eye on an attacking player. Image: Bruce Rollinson
"We’ve tracked this lad for a while. If he becomes available, then we’ll do it. If he doesn’t, I’m really pleased with what we have. It’s really just a bit of a waiting game on that and whether we can get there in terms of everything around the deal. Never say never.”

The summer window is entering what has been dubbed by some as ‘panic-buy season’, as clubs scramble to ensure they are well-placed to achieve their goals for the 2024/25 season.

Doncaster have made some shrewd signings and although they would like to strengthen further, McCann has no interested in a scattergun approach.

He explained: "There’s still a few weeks left of the window, so we’ll wait and see. We’ll be patient. I don’t want to be thinking ‘yeah, we’ll bring in another attacking player’, we’re not going out there willy-nilly looking for a centre-forward or a right-forward.

"If this one becomes available, then we’ll do it, because I think it would be a good one for us. If it doesn’t, then I’m really pleased with what we have.”

