Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann makes transfer business admission after Accrington Stanley win

Published 10th Aug 2024, 18:02 GMT
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has revealed the club are in discussions about making another summer signing.

Having avoided another availability crisis, McCann went into the club’s League Two opener against Accrington Stanley with a plethora of options at his disposal.

Eight senior signings have been made since the club’s play-off heartbreak but Doncaster may not yet be finished on the recruitment front. McCann insisted talks have taken place regarding a potential incoming but that injuries at the player’s club have slowed down the process.

Speaking after the 4-1 win over Accrington, McCann said: “We’re in discussions with one but the timing of it is obviously a bit of an issue for us because there’s been an injury at his club. I think once that club makes one or two signings, there’s a real possibility.

Grant McCann led Doncaster Rovers to a 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty ImagesGrant McCann led Doncaster Rovers to a 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
"We’ve just got to remain a little bit calm on it. I’m pleased with what we have and yes, we’d love to strengthen with one more, but we’ll see. It’ll be in the forward areas. We feel like, when this window shuts, it shuts, and we want to be as strong as possible.”

McCann was able to call upon a wealth of experience and talent as the clash with Accrington progressed. Veteran marksman Billy Sharp was among those who emerged from the bench in the second half and the 38-year-old marked his homecoming with a classic poacher’s finish.

Speaking about his substitutes, McCann said: “[It was] fantastic. The energy that came off our bench was something that we hadn’t had. To bring that off -[Joe] Sbarra, [Harry] Clifton, [Ephraim] Yeboah, Sharp, even Tom Nixon. The energy is outstanding.

"Tough decisions obviously for myself today on who to put on that bench but the players know we have a really competitive group. Nothing is ever about one single person, it’s what we do as a team. Everybody’s buying into that.”

