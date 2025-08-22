Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on feedback from referee chief after penalty controversy at Huddersfield Town + striker hope
McCann was incensed when a spot-kick was given after home substitute Joe Taylor went down under pressure from Connor O’Riordan on 84 minutes, labelling it as an ‘absolutely ridiculous’ decision afterwards.
Taylor converted the penalty as Rovers lost for the first time in 2025-26 in a 2-0 reverse.
McCann, who insists he stands by his observations at the Accu Stadium, said: "I spoke to the referee after the game and his words to me were that there was consistent holding. Not a trip, which I thought it was.
"When I spoke to Mike Jones the day after, he agreed with me that it’s not consistent holding. It’s a penalty that was very, very softly given, which I knew at the time anyway.
"Hence why I was a wee bit disappointed afterwards, speaking to the press.
"I know it was soft at the time and I stand by what I say that if that was a penalty, there’s going to be 10 penalties a game because these new rules and laws now saying that you are not allowed to grab anyone at corners, if I watch back every corner from the start of the season, they’d be a penalty every corner.
"It was frustrating. I know Joe Taylor and the impact from Conor is not enough for him to throw himself to the floor like that.”
Meanwhile, McCann has revealed that he has spoken with two ‘number nine’ striking targets with a view to potentially adding to his numbers ahead of the transfer deadline.
He added: "There’s a possibility. I met two strikers yesterday (Thursday), two different number nines to what we have.
"So there might be a possibility of that, but it’s not just as easy as meeting them. A lot of work goes into it as there’s other teams who are interested.
"Like I always say, I am happy with the squad, but if I can improve it, Terry (Bramall) and Gavin (Baldwin) will always support me and I’ll always do it.
"Could we bring a ‘nine’ in before the window shuts? Yes, but it’s just as easy as that. It’s not just going out and bringing a ‘nine’ in for the sake of it. He needs to fit it to what we want, what we are about and needs to be different to what we have.”