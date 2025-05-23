Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on 'mini Championship' in League One and not 'floating' around

GRANT McCANN has made no secret about the fact that sealing a Championship return for Doncaster Rovers is what inspired him to come back for a second spell two years ago.

Rovers are certainly a fair bit closer than they were when he first arrived following a resounding League Two title-winning campaign in 2024-25, but the final significant hurdle of the third tier remains.

Breaking bread with some city clubs with Premier League history from the North and Midlands will have to wait for the time being.

Yet a cursory glance at the League One cast of 2025-26 still offers some mouth-watering sights for Rovers, at a level which should also pique the interest of those Doncastrians who were waiting for a chance to reconnect with the club after a few fallow years.

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Grant McCann, Manager of Doncaster Rovers reacts during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace at Eco-Power Stadium on February 10, 2025 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A renewal of derby rivalries with the two neighbours whom Rovers followers like to beat more than any other in Rotherham United and Barnsley tops the list in a league which has its attractions like the aforesaid Championship.

A barometer of that is likely to be seen in Rovers’ crowd numbers next term.

McCann said: "There’s some really good local games which will fill stadiums, home and away and it’s where we want to be.

"We (ultimately) want to end up in the Championship, but League One is like a mini Championship with big, huge clubs in it.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann celebrates promotion. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"You see with the clubs coming down; Cardiff are a massive football club.

"There’s the Plymouth’s, Huddersfield’s and Barnsley’s and also Bolton and Wigan and it will be good competing against these clubs and let’s see how we do."

Two of last seasons’ promoted fourth-tier sides in Wrexham and Stockport kicked on again in 2024-25, with the former securing another elevation come season’s end, while the latter reached the play-offs in impressive fashion.

For Rovers, it showed what can be achieved if momentum is harnessed and McCann for one is not settling for mere thoughts of survival when the action starts again in August.

The Rovers chief added: "With the two teams who went up last year (Wrexham and Stockport), I expected them to go again really, given the backing they have and stuff.

"The managers did brilliant, but they had a real high backing.

"With the other teams, Mansfield did well to stay up and Crawley lost their manager and then brought him back and that has probably not helped them.

"We have to make sure we are not just going to float about this league and maybe just stay up or float about the mid-regions of League One.

"I have been in League One for five seasons or something as a manager.

"In the first season, I finished tenth and had a play-off defeat with Doncaster and lost my job twice when I was eighth and I have won the league, also.