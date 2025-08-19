Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann's League Two admission regarding key stalwarts

DONCASTER Rovers' journey over the past 18 months has been one of the most stand-out across the EFL.

For those who have been with them from those tough days looking over their shoulders to the League Two drop-zone when they were too close to the National League for comfort in early 2024, it's been a remarkable turnaround.

It speaks volumes not just about the talent of the likes of captain Owen Bailey, Luke Molyneux and Jay McGrath, but also their mentality.

Boss Grant McCann, whose side visited Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, said: "For the first six months we were here at the club, there was a lot to take in. Not just on the pitch, but off it and all around. There was a lot to look at and see and improve.

Doncaster Rovers' title-winning captain Owen Bailey.

"Interest in our football club is going through the roof and we are certainly one going in the right direction. But for all those who went through those semi-bad times with us, it has made them stronger, for sure. It's made us all stronger really.

"We can take the rough with the smooth and a defeat, as long as we perform. We wanted to create a team who can win games and fight to win games and we have over 20 players who have that bit about them."

Rovers' squad strength these days is such that McCann is now in the enviable position of being able to pick from a squad of 22-23 players, with no dilution in quality whatsoever.

He added: "I have probably not had it to this magnitude (before in career) – where I have got 23 players who are capable of playing in this team.

IMPRESSED: Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

"I've certainly had this amount of players at other clubs, but probably looked at it and thought there were maybe 16 or 17 to effect it and some of them in there in case we do get injuries.

"But I feel like this group is strong throughout and it’s taken a bit of time to put it together.

"We are really pleased with what we have got and all the players are fighting really hard.

"It makes training intense every single day.

"Even when we do 11 v 11 'prep' stuff for games, the 11 playing against the team that's starting; it’s difficult. They can sometimes make some of the people who are starting look average.