Doncaster Rovers dominate Team of the Week with Hull City, Barnsley and Middlesbrough men also included
There’s also two apiece for Hull City and Middlesbrough - and who is the manager?
Here’s the line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.
Goalkeeper
Seng Dieng (Middlesbrough)
Showed his prowess as Boro took an eye-catching point at Portman Road.
Defence
Brad Halliday (Bradford City)
Another match-winning contribution and a weekend to savour after being named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season. Sign him up.
Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough)
Difficult night at Hull three nights earlier, but showed his class with an excellent performance at Ipswich.
Richard Wood (Doncaster Rovers)
At the heart of Rovers’ remarkable late-season rise and won all his duels, typically, against Accrington.
Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town)
Returned to the Terriers line-up and produced a commanding performance which would have yielded a precious win at Bristol City - but for a wretched
Midfield
Jaden Philogene (Hull City)
Close to his magical best against QPR. Opened up his box of tricks.
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)
Drove on the Owls against Stoke and was heavily involved.
Adam Phillips (Barnsley)
One of the few players currently in possession of their mojo at Oakwell. Up to ten goals for the campaign again.
Hakeeb Adelakun (Doncaster Rovers)
The catalyst for Rovers’ stunning transformation. At the heart of everything good. Again.
Attacking midfielder/forwards
Ozan Tufan (Hull City)
Irresistible and scored a wonderful goal against QPR.
Joe Ironside (Doncaster Rovers)
Leader of the pack up top for Donny and now up to 20 goals for the season.
Manager/head coach: Grant McCann (Doncaster Rovers)
