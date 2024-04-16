There’s also two apiece for Hull City and Middlesbrough - and who is the manager?

Here’s the line-up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers marksman Joe Ironside features in the Yorkshire Team of the Week. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Seng Dieng (Middlesbrough)

Showed his prowess as Boro took an eye-catching point at Portman Road.

Defence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another match-winning contribution and a weekend to savour after being named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season. Sign him up.

Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough)

Difficult night at Hull three nights earlier, but showed his class with an excellent performance at Ipswich.

Richard Wood (Doncaster Rovers)

At the heart of Rovers’ remarkable late-season rise and won all his duels, typically, against Accrington.

Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town)

Returned to the Terriers line-up and produced a commanding performance which would have yielded a precious win at Bristol City - but for a wretched

Midfield

Jaden Philogene (Hull City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close to his magical best against QPR. Opened up his box of tricks.

Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday)

Drove on the Owls against Stoke and was heavily involved.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley)

One of the few players currently in possession of their mojo at Oakwell. Up to ten goals for the campaign again.

Hakeeb Adelakun (Doncaster Rovers)

The catalyst for Rovers’ stunning transformation. At the heart of everything good. Again.

Attacking midfielder/forwards

Ozan Tufan (Hull City)

Irresistible and scored a wonderful goal against QPR.

Joe Ironside (Doncaster Rovers)

Leader of the pack up top for Donny and now up to 20 goals for the season.