Doncaster Rovers’ exiled duo ‘won’t let us down’, says Gary McSheffrey

Doncaster Rovers' Frank Sinclair and Gary McSheffrey on the sidelines. Picture: Tony Johnson

The pair’s much-publicised exile from the senior squad ended by virtue of their involvement in the midweek defeat to Oxford United.

Striker Bogle, a high-profile signing last January, came off the bench to make his first Rovers appearance since August 17, while midfielder Williams was an unused substitute.

Early on in the season, the pair were told that they had no future at the club by ex-manager Richie Wellens, with Bogle rejecting moves to League Two clubs at the end of August.

Despite Rovers’ wretched start to the campaign, the duo did not feature in the plans of Wellens and trained independently from the first-team squad and worked alongside Under-18 coach McSheffrey, who assumed temporary charge late last week following the sacking of Wellens.

On the outcasts returning to the first-team squad, McSheffrey said: “They were delighted. I phoned them after training (on Monday) and they are good lads at the end of the day.

“Nice lads who deserve to be treated well and have as good a chance as any of their team-mates of playing.

“I know they won’t let us down and will take it seriously and try and grab it with both hands.”

The deadline for applicants to apply for the full-time manager’s position is tomorrow and McSheffrey has no plans to throw in his hat into the ring.

He commented: “I have made no plans to put in. The club asked me to put in, but I think they feel obliged to say that; whether or not it is what they actually want, I wouldn’t know.

“I obviously think to get a (full-time) role like this that in an interim role, you need points and wins to get a role and jobs. But I have not chased it and don’t really have any intention on chasing it. I have just said I will try and steady the ship a bit.”

Meanwhile, despite Rovers’ predicament at the foot of League One, McSheffrey is optimistic about the club’s survival hopes.

He added: “It is no secret, it is going to be a big challenge. But if we get a couple of players back here and there in the next few weeks. A few of our big additions in January will be people coming back from the physio room.