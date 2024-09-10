Doncaster Rovers goal-getter shortlisted for League Two player of the month award
The winger signing a new contract shortly after last season's play-off semi-final disappointment was a big catalyst in continuing the positivity around the club this season.
His four goals and two assists to start the season have only continued that, as Rovers have won four of their opening five league matches.
Molyneux was unable to add to his tally in the first game of September, hitting the crossbar at home to Gillingham, but still made a big contribution with a goalline clearance in the 1-0 win.
His rivals for the award are Walsall's new full-back Connor Barrett, three-goal Chesterfield midfielder James Berry, and the reigning player of the season for the division, Notts County winger Jodi Jones, who scored two and made three in August.
The winner will be announced on Friday.
