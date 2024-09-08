DONCASTER ROVERS’ 11th home league win on the trot was not perfect. That was what made it so good.

"A really good performance – not magical,” was manager Grant McCann’s verdict on the 1-0 victory over Gillingham.

"I think if we really want to be ruthless and relentless with the games, we could have got two or three," chimed in Tom Anderson.

The Gills arrived with August's best League Two record yet only managed one shot on target all game, cleared by Luke Molyneux.

But as they threw on giants you knew all it needed was one bit of luck, brilliance or mistake to stop Doncaster's fourth win in the first five league matches of the season.

"They brought on Josh Andrews who was here, a big lad, (Ollie) Hawkins pushed up (from centre-back) for the last few minutes and (Elliott) Nevitt, who played against us for Crewe last season quite a few times," said centre-back Anderson.

"They're big players and they're aggressive so we had to make sure we stood up to it and we did."

The joy from the stands at the final whistle was tinged with relief.

TERRIFIC: Doncaster Rovers left-back Brandon Fleming tangles with Gillingham's Marus Wylie

Because Rovers played some good football and scored an outstanding Billy Sharp goal but that alone does not win promotions.

Fourth-choice centre-back a couple of weeks ago, Jay McGrath was outstanding, dominant in the air, composed on the deck.

Desperate not to praise the best player in that perverse way managers often are, McCann countered: "Jay was good but it was a team effort" and he was right in that.

Brandon Fleming excelled.

GOAL: Billy Sharp celebrates scoring with his Doncaster Rovers team-mates

"Teddy (Sharman-Lowe) was great coming for crosses and showed a real calmness. When he had to go long he showed a tremendous kick.”

Zain Westbrooke picked the ball up off the back four he and Owen Bailey protected and used it well. Jordan Gibson was involved in most of the trouble Doncaster caused in the first half before fading.

Molyneux, whose deflected cross created the goal and who lobbed onto the roof of the net before the break, picked up the baton, having a shot deflect over off Max Clarke to start the second half, then a centre hit the crossbar before his crucial clearance from Hawkins.

FRUSTRATION: Doncaster Rovers' Harry Clifton

And then there was Sharp.

The 38-year-old was actually part of why Rovers did not win more comfortably, heading a great chance off target after Molyneux skipped down the line and crossed.

But by then he was already well in credit thanks to the moment which was ultimately why they won at all.

When Gibson touched Molyneux's cross in, Sharp had his back to goal, the ball wide of his left hip. He hooked it in with his right foot.

"Not many that can do that," said Anderson. "The defender's probably thinking, 'I've got him here.'"

Asked how League Two defenders can quieten him, Anderson's expert insight was "Just give him one early."

Not to encourage it, but it probably takes that. Sharp already has four goals this season.

"He makes loads of different runs," McCann pointed out. "I was speaking to the forwards about (Macaulay) Longstaff at Notts County (last season), actually, the amount of times he makes one run, two runs, three runs, then goes. Billy's similar.

"It's no surprise the goals these centre-forwards get. They always find themselves free, it’s an art."

But Sharp is more than that.

"When you lose people like Tommy Rowe (now player-coach of Manchester United's Under-21s), that's a big loss to your changing room but he's just stepped in," said McCann.

All the ingredients are creating a momentum which started in February. Defeat at Walsall, Crewe Alexandra in the play-offs and this season's blip at Newport County slowed the snowball but it has not stopped.

A good pre-season – or as Anderson puts it "horrible" – heavy on fitness means they can go to the end of games, even if Sharp cannot.

Transfers made selectively and, Fleming apart, early have forged an understanding, so when McGrath comes in for his fifth start in English league football to replace Richard Wood (537), or Joe Ironside, Kyle Hurst or Ben Close come off the bench, you do not see the join.

Winning breeds confidence, breeds resilience, breeds more wins.

There will be more bumps – maybe at Harrogate on Thursday – but they look equipped to ride them out.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Anderson, McGrath, Fleming; Bailey, Westbrooke (Close 80); Molyneux (Olowu 90+2), Clifton, Gibson (Hurst 80); Sharp (Ironside 60). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Sbarra, Yeboah.

Gillingham: Morris; Hutton, Ogie, Hawkins, Clark; Little, Coleman (Williams 60); Nolan (Gbode 84), Lapslie (Andrews 77), Clarke (Wakeling 60); Wyllie (Nevitt HT). Unused substitutes: Ashby-Hammond, Giles.