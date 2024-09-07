Grant McCann enjoys Doncaster Rovers' fighting spirit - but wishes they had not needed it

Grant McCann was frustrated his Doncaster Rovers had to work so hard for their 1-0 win over Gillingham on Saturday, but enjoyed seeing it when they did.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers were the better side against the Gills, who until kick-off had made the best start to the League Two season, but had only Billy Sharp's brilliant goal to show for it.

So it meant that as Gillingham threw on every bigger and stronger substitutes in the second half, Doncaster had to dig in deep for their fourth league win of a campaign only five games old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's nice to see the boys fighting," said McCann. "I could see them organising and fighting for second balls – (Harry) Cifton, (Owen) Bailey, (Zain) Westbrooke, it was really big shifts from them in front of the back four.

"Joe (Ironside) and Mols (Luke Molyneux) put in a massive shift.

"They're very dangerous on their right-hand side, probably second best in the division to us on the right-hand side and I thought we were good against him."

He did, however, point out that it should not have come to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the first half we were really good and probably should have been out of sight," he complained. "If we had have shown more calmness and control at the top end, the last bit was just missing. Billy Sharp is the predator in the box which is really pleasing but we should have had more because we were really controlling it.

HAPPY: Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

"We started the second half well and then it became scrappy and they made changes but all in all, when we had to defend and put bodies in our box it was a really good performance and a good win."

Sharp, ultimately, was the difference on the scoreboard.

"He's been doing that all his career. You give him half a sniff, he'll score. He's up against two big centre-halves, two of the biggest in the division," said McCann. "Jordan (Gibson) did really well to work it at the back-post and it ends up at Billy and he scores. But there were so many opportunities we didn't take."

The victory equalled a club record for 11 consecutive home league wins, a run stretching back to February.