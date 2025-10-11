Doncaster Rovers players 'don’t seem to want to learn' from Billy Sharp, says Grant McCann after 4-0 loss

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 11th Oct 2025, 18:46 BST
Grant McCann insisted his Doncaster Rovers players do “not seem to want to learn” from Billy Sharp after their 4-0 reverse at Leyton Orient.

Dom Ballard grabbed a hat-trick and Aaron Connolly got in on the act as Orient ran riot against a lacklustre Doncaster side.

There was little for McCann to be pleased about following the full-time whistle, but he was impressed by what he saw from veteran marksman Sharp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four players were substituted as McCann looked to spark a response, but 39-year-old Sharp remained on the pitch for 90 minutes.

Grant McCann watched his Doncaster Rovers side suffer a heavy defeat at Leyton Orient.placeholder image
Grant McCann watched his Doncaster Rovers side suffer a heavy defeat at Leyton Orient. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Billy Sharp sets example

McCann said: “Billy Sharp was outstanding today. I don’t see how our players can’t see a 39-year old run around like he did today.

“In the second half the Orient players couldn’t handle him, his movement and runs, and his enthusiasm for the game. But our players don’t seem to want to learn off him.”

Although McCann was willing to criticise his players, he also claimed the poor performance was down to him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Billy Sharp was hailed for his display against Leyton Orient.placeholder image
Billy Sharp was hailed for his display against Leyton Orient. | George Wood/Getty Images

Grant McCann takes responsibility

He said: “I’m probably disappointed more with myself more than anything, that performance was down to me.

“We don’t give ourselves a chance when we go a goal down one minute into the game. We didn’t get it right today.

“The team wasn’t right, the subs weren’t right, and we ultimately got what we deserved really.”

Richie Wellens verdict

Orient boss Richie Wellens, a former Doncaster player and managed, said: “We’ve been outstanding for three to four games now and we weren’t getting the rewards we deserved.

“So somebody was going to take a beating and we could have scored a lot more goals.”

MORE: Doncaster Rovers veteran Billy Sharp on learning from his captain and why Grant McCann is sick of praise

Related topics:Leyton OrientGrant McCannBilly SharpEFL League One
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice