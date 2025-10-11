Doncaster Rovers players 'don’t seem to want to learn' from Billy Sharp, says Grant McCann after 4-0 loss
Dom Ballard grabbed a hat-trick and Aaron Connolly got in on the act as Orient ran riot against a lacklustre Doncaster side.
There was little for McCann to be pleased about following the full-time whistle, but he was impressed by what he saw from veteran marksman Sharp.
Four players were substituted as McCann looked to spark a response, but 39-year-old Sharp remained on the pitch for 90 minutes.
Billy Sharp sets example
McCann said: “Billy Sharp was outstanding today. I don’t see how our players can’t see a 39-year old run around like he did today.
“In the second half the Orient players couldn’t handle him, his movement and runs, and his enthusiasm for the game. But our players don’t seem to want to learn off him.”
Although McCann was willing to criticise his players, he also claimed the poor performance was down to him.
Grant McCann takes responsibility
He said: “I’m probably disappointed more with myself more than anything, that performance was down to me.
“We don’t give ourselves a chance when we go a goal down one minute into the game. We didn’t get it right today.
“The team wasn’t right, the subs weren’t right, and we ultimately got what we deserved really.”
Richie Wellens verdict
Orient boss Richie Wellens, a former Doncaster player and managed, said: “We’ve been outstanding for three to four games now and we weren’t getting the rewards we deserved.
“So somebody was going to take a beating and we could have scored a lot more goals.”