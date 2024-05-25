Doncaster Rovers, Harrogate Town and Bradford City's League Two rivals part company with manager
He had been in charge of the club for two years, having made the move from National League outfit FC Halifax Town in 2022. The 39-year-old led Barrow to the brink of the play-offs last season, missing out on the top seven by just a point.
However, following a post-season review, Barrow and Wild have gone their separate ways. In a statement, Barrow outlined that the two parties had different perspectives on the way in which the club should go forward.
A mutual agreement has been struck to bring Wild’s tenure to an end and the hunt for a new head coach is now underway.
In a statement, Barrow said: “Following a post-season review Barrow AFC can confirm that it has today parted company with their manager Pete Wild.
It became apparent during the review that the club and Pete had different perspectives on the way forward, so it was mutually agreed that this was the best and most appropriate way to proceed.
“We wish Pete well in his future endeavours. All other members of the management team remain in place reporting to our Sporting Director, Iain Wood, who will now proceed with the search for a club head coach.
