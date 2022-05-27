The Lancastrian walked away after leading the Shaymen to the Conference play-offs, where they were defeated at home to Chesterfield in the quarter-finals.

But his three years at Halifax have earned him the chance to return to league football, signing a contract with Barrow until 2025.

DEPARTURE: Pete Wild applauds fans at his final game as manager of Halifax Town

He announced his resignation on Thursday night with an open letter to supporters, and was unveiled at Holker Street the next morning.

“He’s a manager who has been on our radar for some time, due to the phenomenal job he’s done over the past three years at FC Halifax Town," said Bluebirds chairman Paul Hornby.

“He’s not only a good young coach, but he can spot and develop young players.

“He’s exactly the type of manager we were after and he immediately bought into what we are trying to build here at Barrow.”

The 38-year-old had two caretaker spells and a short time as "permanent" manager at Oldham Athletic - where the term is the biggest oxymoron going - in 2018-19. As Latics manager he led them to an FA Cup giantkilling of then-Premier League Fulham.

Halifax never finished outside the top 10 in Wild's three seasons, twice reaching the play-offs.

In 2021-22 he saw them to their highest league finish to 2006 on the back of the division's best home record and tightest defence.