May, who has scored a combined total of 48 goals in his past two seasons in Gloucestershire - and is the Robins record EFL scorer - is reportedly a target for a number of clubs.
Derby County are among other suitors for the 29-year-old, with it being very much in Doncaster's interests for a bidding war to spark up this summer.
Wrexham have also been linked with the forward, who joined Rovers from non-league Hythe Town in January 2020.
Birmingham City bid for the player last summer and Gillingham were interested in the winter window.
Cheltenham are expected to receive a six-figure fee for club legend May, who has scored a total of 67 goals in his time with the Robins.
He has another year on his deal to run at Whaddon Road - with the club having an option to extend it by 12 months. But reports in Gloucestershire say that his departure is 'inevitable.'