Doncaster Rovers hope for bidding war as Charlton Athletic make first bid for in-demand Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May

CHARLTON ATHLETIC have become the first club to make a formal bid for in-demand Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May - with former club Doncaster Rovers entitled to a percentage of any transfer fee from any sale.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

May, who has scored a combined total of 48 goals in his past two seasons in Gloucestershire - and is the Robins record EFL scorer - is reportedly a target for a number of clubs.

Derby County are among other suitors for the 29-year-old, with it being very much in Doncaster's interests for a bidding war to spark up this summer.

Wrexham have also been linked with the forward, who joined Rovers from non-league Hythe Town in January 2020.

Alfie May, pictured celebrating scoring for Doncaster Rovers in an FA Cup replay against Chorley in November 2018. Picture: Bruce RollinsonAlfie May, pictured celebrating scoring for Doncaster Rovers in an FA Cup replay against Chorley in November 2018. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Alfie May, pictured celebrating scoring for Doncaster Rovers in an FA Cup replay against Chorley in November 2018. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Birmingham City bid for the player last summer and Gillingham were interested in the winter window.

Cheltenham are expected to receive a six-figure fee for club legend May, who has scored a total of 67 goals in his time with the Robins.

He has another year on his deal to run at Whaddon Road - with the club having an option to extend it by 12 months. But reports in Gloucestershire say that his departure is 'inevitable.'

