Doncaster Rovers impress Grant McCann by meeting big test against Wycombe Wanderers
The game finished 1-1 after Armando Quitirna came off the bench to equalise for the Chairboys, with Billy Sharp pouncing on a mistake to put Doncaster ahead early in the second half.
McCann said the game provided a marker of the level his side is at after controlling large stretches and admitted only coming away with a point felt like a defeat following Rovers’ strong start since promotion to the third tier.
“We were playing against a team that, over the past couple of seasons, lost in the play-off final and then lost in the semis last year,” he said. “It’s a team that’s spent a lot of money in recruitment and recruited very well with top-end League One players, if not Championship players.
“I knew this game was going to be a barometer of where we are and how we cope against players like this.
“For the whole game, I thought we were very good, particularly in out-of-possession stuff. The energy of the team was good.
“What we didn’t do well with was the last bit, the concentration in the final third, which is something that we’ve been very good at. We were nowhere near where we can be in this one.
“Wycombe have got a unique way of playing and I thought we were really aggressive against it, which was pleasing.”
Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Bailey, O'Riordan, McGrath, Senior, Broadbent, Crew (Ajayi 77), Molyneux, Gotts (Clifton 64), Gibson (Middleton 64), Sharp (Hanlan 77). Lawlor, Maxwell, Pearson.
Wycombe Wanderers: van Sas,Grimmer, Hagelskjaer, Allen, Harvie (Back 82),
Tilley (Quitirna 60), Boyd-Munce (Onyedinma 60), Leahy, Lowry (Abbott 59), Mullins, Udoh. Unused substitutes: Norris, Casey, Stones.
Referee: Martin Coy (County Durham).