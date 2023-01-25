With nearly a week until the transfer window closes, Danny Schofield thinks Doncaster Rovers have probably done their business for January, at least in terms of incomings.

Rovers, who on Tuesday announced the players had voted to reinstate Tom Anderson as captain following Adam Clayton's departure for Bradford City, have signed four players this month.

Free transfer signing Caolan Lavery has joined loanees Ben Nelson, James Brown and Todd Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an ideal world, coach Schofield would still like a box-to-box midfielder and he is experienced enough to realise things can change in the final week but he is not expecting any further new faces.

BUSINESS DONE: Doncaster Rovers coach Danny Schofield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if that was Doncaster's incoming business complete, Schofield said: "I think pretty much, we probably are. We've got three loan players and a permanent signing in Caolan Lavery."

On whether there was anything else he would like in an ideal world, he added: "A No 8, a midfield player, to give more competition in that area if anything arose but we're not desperate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Bradford, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United striker Lavery scored nine goals in 19 appearances playing on a short-term deal for Conference strugglers Scunthorpe United this season.

"It gives us competition for places as a No 9," said Schofield. "He's a proven goalscorer at different levels who adds a lot of experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAPTAIN: Tom Anderson has been handed the Doncaster Rovers armband on a permanent basis once more

"I think it gives us a different option, he can play instead of George (Miller) or with George, I'm not hell-bent on formations so it just gives us options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He can play with (George) or instead if George is not in form or we need to rest him because there are a lot of games coming."

Clayton and Kyle Knoyle have left on permanent deals this month, whilst Max Woltman and Josh Andrews's loans have ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think any bids have come in," said Schofield. "I'm not too sure on interest but we'll see what happens.

"There's always discussions with the players about going out. it's also important we have a healthy squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been conversations nothing too deep and discussions whether or not they should go out."

Clayton was made club captain at the start of the season but the armband has returned to Anderson with Rowe, who did the job for much of the second half of 2021-22 when the centre-back was out injured as his deputy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision was made by the players.

"I think it's important to involve the players," said Schofield. "I discussed it with the staff and they said it was a good idea to allow the players to select their captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was pretty unanimous in terms of that decision and Tommy Rowe unanimous as the vice-captain.

"Their peers know the players probably better than we do so I wanted to give them that ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad