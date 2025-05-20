Doncaster Rovers legend and ex-Sheffield United and Leeds United striker Billy Sharp signs new deal

BILLY Sharp has handed Doncaster Rovers a boost by signing a new one-year deal.

The contract will enable the veteran goalpoacher to play past his fortieth birthday next February - and constitute his 22nd season in professional football.

Sharp struck 12 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Rovers in 2024-25, including the goal which clinched promotion to League One against Bradford City at the Eco-Power Stadium on April 26.

It represented the sixth time in his long career that Sheffield-born Sharp has been promoted.

Doncaster Rovers' Billy Sharp scores the club's promotion-clinching goals versus Bradford City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Sharp rejoined Rovers for a fourth spell last June.

After leaving boyhood club Sheffield United in the summer of 2023, Sharp had a short stint in the MLS at La Galaxy before coming home and linking up with Championship play-off candidates Hull City at the start of 2024.

He failed to find the net in his spell in East Yorkshire, but made up for lost time in that regard at Rovers.

Alongside three spells with the Blades, Sharp has also spent a spell in Yorkshire at Leeds United.

Billy Sharp (foreground) lifts the League 2 title with Doncaster Rovers. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Sharp’s deal follows on from keeper Ian Lawlor agreeing fresh terms with the recently-crowned League Two champions.