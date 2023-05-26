All Sections
Doncaster Rovers make right-back their third summer signing after impressing Grant McCann in previous spell

Doncaster Rovers have made their third signing of a transfer window that has not even officially opened yet in the form of right-back Jamie Sterry.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th May 2023, 19:00 BST

The 27-year-old joins centre-back Richard Wood and goalkeeper Ian Lawlor in being added to the squad since the appointment of Grant McCann as manager.

Sterry had plenty of options after leaving Hartlepool United, where he made 102 appearances, but was impressed by what Rovers had to offer.

“I’m delighted to get it done, especially after speaking to the gaffer,” said the Newcastle United youth product, who has signed a two-year contract. “Knowing a lot about the club, playing here a few times, I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I had a lot of conversations with different clubs but this one felt right with me after speaking with the manager. I know how big the club is and the ambition is for the club to get promoted.”

Sterry had loan spells at Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra as a youngster but it was whilst with Newcastle he first caught McCann's eye.

“It’s a really good signing for us," he said. "I’ve been a fan for many years now - probably rolling back to when he was at Newcastle and when we played their Under-21s in the EFL Trophy when I was here.

“He’s a good character, a really good player with his physical abilities and the way he wants to get forward.”

ADDITION: Right-back Jamie Sterry joins Doncaster Rovers from Hartlepool UnitedADDITION: Right-back Jamie Sterry joins Doncaster Rovers from Hartlepool United
