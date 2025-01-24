Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann on how he will use Harrogate Town defeats
Despite being at the opposite end of League Two, it is the relegation-threatened Harrogate who are unbeaten in Football League games between the Yorkshire clubs.
Ahead of Saturday’s game at the Eco-Power Stadium, the Sulphurites have won four and drawn one, including September's 2-0 win at Wetherby Road. Doncaster's only success was an FA Trophy win in 2002.
It is not lost on Rovers manager McCann.
"They beat us twice last season, home and away, deservedly at their place, we were very unfortunate in the other game," argued the Northern Irishman, who has a fully-fit squad to choose from.
"They beat us at their place this season when they did us twice on the break so we've got to learn from that.
"You've got to learn from it, we watched the last game back as well as going to their last game. I'm sure Simon will watch it back to see how they beat us the last time.
"They are an aggressive team who work very hard for each other."
McCann has huge respect for his opposite number, the longest-serving manager in the English leagues.
"To bring them into the league and to be comfortable in League Two is a great achievement," said McCann. "I think Simon's next post of call will be pushing towards that top seven.
"He's done a really good job for such a small budget, one of the smaller stadiums and not the biggest of fanbases he's doing an incredible job, really."
