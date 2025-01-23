Doncaster Rovers team news: Grant McCann in unusual position ahead of Harrogate Town's visit

For what he thinks might be the first time in his career. Grant McCann has a full squad to choose from in mid-January.

Doncaster Rovers host Harrogate Town in League Two on Saturday, looking to inflict a first defeat on the Sulphurites since their non-league days.

With three more signings (loanees Charlie Crew, Ethan Ennis and Rob Street) this month, McCann has tried to base his club's promotion push on squad depth, and he will be spoilt for choice at the weekend with illness in the camp last week having worked its way out.

"Everyone's trained this week, which is pleasing," revealed McCann.

"Nobody's missed a large chunk of training (through illness), just one or two days last week but we're pleased to have everyone back and on the training ground.

"Everyone is good, everyone's fine. To have a full, fit squad at this stage of the season is really pleasing for us.

"I think it could be a first in my management career, really. There's not many times through my whole career we've had everybody fit.

"It's a testament to what we do, particularly the sports science and medical team, the condition the players are in.

CHOICES: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"To have everybody back and it's been really pleasing most of the season. We've had one or two at most out, nothing more than that but we don't want to be tempting any fate. Hopefully it stays like that."

McCann has no firm plans to further add to his squad before the transfer window closes on February 3 but his scouts are casting an eye just in case.

Equally, though outgoings would be understandably as inevitably some players have not had the game-time they want, McCann says there is nothing concrete at the moment with regards to departures.

As he is not a manager who will rigidly stick to the same team simply because they beat Gillingham on Saturday, it poses some difficult choices.

"It's a tough problem but something most managers will enjoy and I'm certainly of that ilk," said McCann. "Having the whole group fit and everybody champing at the bit to play is where we want to be.