Doncaster Rovers manger Grant McCann on the League Two title race: 'It's the ones who stay calmest who get over the line'

CALMING INFLUENCE: Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Grant McCann says calmness will be crucial if Doncaster Rovers are to meet the lofty ambitions he set them this season, and he felt extra serenity when he got back to football at the weekend.

March was a difficult month for the Rovers manager, who mourned the death of his mother Valerie.

Perhaps it has given him a different, better, perspective on football. In return, the game has given him something to throw himself back into after some much-needed time off during the international break.

Matters on the field certainly provide plenty to keep him occupied.

Rovers are entrenched in a battle in which even at this late stage of the season six teams could still win the title he set as his target in the summer, but three will have to rely on the lottery of the play-offs.

Expect plenty more jumping up and down the upper reaches of the table until it is inked in until the time the full-time whistle blows on May Day bank holiday weekend.

"It's the ones who stay calmest and are focussed who get over the line," predicts McCann who, like his Bradford counterpart Graham Alexander, is pretty unflappable by nature. "That's hopefully going from staff and players into the fans to help us get over the line."

ADVICE: Veteran striker Billy Sharp (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Grouping fans into that and asking them to stay calm too is asking a lot. Football supporters are not supposed to be calm.

Players and managers come and go – and in McCann's case, come back again – but there is no transfer market for fans. They are in it for life and matchday is an outlet for their emotions.

McCann, though, is confident his players have built a level of trust that means they can get the calmness he yearns from the terraces too.

Sixth in League One on February 6, 2021, they had dropped to 18th in League Two when McCann returned for a second spell as manager two summers ago, each season worse than the last. Understandably, supporter enthusiasm and attendances followed the downward spiral.

TRUST: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann with his long-term assistant Cliff Byrne (right) (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"It's taken a bit of time but the supporters are really behind us and wanting us to do well," says McCann, who led his team to the play-off semi-finals last term. "They feel the lows when things aren't going too well but we try not to let it affect us and I try and deliver that sort of message that every season is really tough.

"Our fans are going to be absolutely pivotal from now until the end of the season in the home games we have left.

"They've been absolutely massive in every single game and we need more and more to come and support us and help us get over the line.

"There were 7,000 fans there on Saturday (for a 3-0 win over Carlisle United) and they stuck by the team all the way to help us get better in the second half and suck the ball into the goal.

"The more, the merrier. The players love playing in front of packed houses in our stadium

"They are absolutely desperate to succeed, but not in a way that's going to make them freeze. They train so well all of the time and I know you don't win anything on the training ground but it certainly helps preparation for the next game.

"It's about galvanising fans so they like what they see and help us to get to where we need to be."

McCann trusts his players and coaches too, which made it easier to spend time away from Cantley Park during a period when there were no first-team games and focus on what was important as he dealt with the death of his mother.

"I've worked with Cliff (Byrne, his assistant) for seven or eight years and I wouldn't worry about leaving anything with him," says McCann. "I've worked with Gloves (Lee Glover) before and Copps (James Coppinger, another coach) is getting better all the time.

"We've got really good staff and I knew they'd be fine, and the players can lead stuff on the pitch.

"Woody (captain Richard Wood) just emphasises that calmness all the time, on and off the pitch, in the changing room, the way he talks to people.

"Billy Sharp's the same. I saw him talking to Rob Street at half-time on Saturday with his arm around him, just giving him a few pointers. We've got some really good people at the football club – Woody, Billy, Tom Anderson, Joe Ironside, Jamie Sterry – who all know what it takes."

At the weekend, McCann noticed a change in his own demeanour as he got back into the dugout.

"It's been a manic couple of weeks, not much sleep and stuff like that but hopefully now I can get a wee bit of rest," he says.

"I felt a bit of calmness on Saturday. It was the most chilled and calm I've felt in a game for a long time.