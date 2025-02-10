Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Right-siders rise to the occasion as League Two side work Crystal Palace hard
The League Two promotion-chasers raised their game against one of the Premier League’s in-form sides, and a 2-0 scoreline was probably a fair reflection of the difference between the teams on the night.
Ted Sharman-Lowe – almost caught a couple of times coming off his line but was assertive in his goalkeeping 6
Jamie Sterry – went up a level when he moved from right-back to wing-back for the second half 8
Joseph Olowu – some big first-half headers, a crunching second-half tackle and stopped a goalbound shot 7
Tom Anderson – made an error late in the second half and instantly made up for it with a good tackle 7
James Maxwell – linked up well on the left 7
Owen Bailey – had a good chance late on 7
George Broadbent – industrious in midfield 6
Rob Street – came off so Rovers could change shape 6
Luke Molyneux – in the hole in the first half, on his more familiar right in the second, he was excellent in both 9
Ethan Ennis – limited impact in the first half, but he is learning 6
Billy Sharp – linked the play at times but did not get hold of his shot on the turn 7
Substitutes:
Jordan Gibson (for Street, HT) – got himself involved in Doncaster's purple patch just before the second goal 6
Jack Senior (for Ennis, HT) – kept Rovers solid defensively 6
Joe Ironside (for Sharp, 62) – did not really have a chance fall to him 5
Patrick Kelly (for Broadbent, 70) – came on and did a job 5
Tom Nixon (for Sterry, 80) – N/A
Not used: Lawlor, Sbarra, Westbrooke, Crew.