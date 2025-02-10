Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Right-siders rise to the occasion as League Two side work Crystal Palace hard

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 22:14 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 22:23 BST
Doncaster Rovers went out of the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage with a performance they could be proud of.

The League Two promotion-chasers raised their game against one of the Premier League’s in-form sides, and a 2-0 scoreline was probably a fair reflection of the difference between the teams on the night.

Ted Sharman-Lowe – almost caught a couple of times coming off his line but was assertive in his goalkeeping 6

Jamie Sterry – went up a level when he moved from right-back to wing-back for the second half 8

EYE-CACHING: Doncaster Rovers right-back Jamie Sterry (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)placeholder image
EYE-CACHING: Doncaster Rovers right-back Jamie Sterry (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Joseph Olowu – some big first-half headers, a crunching second-half tackle and stopped a goalbound shot 7

Tom Anderson – made an error late in the second half and instantly made up for it with a good tackle 7

James Maxwell – linked up well on the left 7

Owen Bailey – had a good chance late on 7

BIG INTERVENTIONS:: Joseph Olowu and Ted Sharman-Lowe keep Jean-Philippe Mateta at bay (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)placeholder image
BIG INTERVENTIONS:: Joseph Olowu and Ted Sharman-Lowe keep Jean-Philippe Mateta at bay (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

George Broadbent – industrious in midfield 6

Rob Street – came off so Rovers could change shape 6

Luke Molyneux – in the hole in the first half, on his more familiar right in the second, he was excellent in both 9

Ethan Ennis – limited impact in the first half, but he is learning 6

Billy Sharp – linked the play at times but did not get hold of his shot on the turn 7

Substitutes:

Jordan Gibson (for Street, HT) – got himself involved in Doncaster's purple patch just before the second goal 6

Jack Senior (for Ennis, HT) – kept Rovers solid defensively 6

Joe Ironside (for Sharp, 62) – did not really have a chance fall to him 5

Patrick Kelly (for Broadbent, 70) – came on and did a job 5

Tom Nixon (for Sterry, 80) – N/A

Not used: Lawlor, Sbarra, Westbrooke, Crew.

