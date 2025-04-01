Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Who 'controlled the game' and who 'stood up to the physical examination'?

Doncaster Rovers thought they had beaten League Two leaders Walsall, only for the Saddlers to find a stoppage-time equaliser.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts controlled the second half well and although they created little, Billy Sharp scored what look like it would be the decisive goal, only for Danny Johnson to pounce for a 2-2 draw.

Ted Sharman-Lowe – denied Jamille Matt with a good save, only for Danny Johnson to pop up with the killer second goal 7

Jamie Sterry – got forward well, as usual 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Wood – should have done better for the first equaliser 5

Tom Anderson – stood up to the physical examination Walsall pose 7

Jack Senior – got stuck in 6

Owen Bailey – got forward well to pose problems 7

CONTROL: Doncaster Rovers midfielder George Broadbent (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

George Broadbent – controlled the game well from the base of midfield; incurred the referee's wrath a few times early on but kept his discipline well 8

Luke Molyneux – opened the scoring but missed the target with two second-half efforts 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Sbarra – unable to weave the magic you want from your No 10 6

Jordan Gibson – made the goal for Billy Sharp 7

GOAL: Billy Sharp (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Rob Street – a willing runner, the service to him was not great, although he forced an early save 6

Substitutes:

Billy Sharp (for Street, 72) – thought he had won it with a classic striker's finish 7

Harry Clifton (for Sbarra, 72) – caused problems from the bench 6