Doncaster Rovers player ratings: Who 'controlled the game' and who 'stood up to the physical examination'?
The hosts controlled the second half well and although they created little, Billy Sharp scored what look like it would be the decisive goal, only for Danny Johnson to pounce for a 2-2 draw.
Ted Sharman-Lowe – denied Jamille Matt with a good save, only for Danny Johnson to pop up with the killer second goal 7
Jamie Sterry – got forward well, as usual 7
Richard Wood – should have done better for the first equaliser 5
Tom Anderson – stood up to the physical examination Walsall pose 7
Jack Senior – got stuck in 6
Owen Bailey – got forward well to pose problems 7
George Broadbent – controlled the game well from the base of midfield; incurred the referee's wrath a few times early on but kept his discipline well 8
Luke Molyneux – opened the scoring but missed the target with two second-half efforts 7
Joe Sbarra – unable to weave the magic you want from your No 10 6
Jordan Gibson – made the goal for Billy Sharp 7
Rob Street – a willing runner, the service to him was not great, although he forced an early save 6
Substitutes:
Billy Sharp (for Street, 72) – thought he had won it with a classic striker's finish 7
Harry Clifton (for Sbarra, 72) – caused problems from the bench 6
Not used: Lawlor, Nixon, Ennis, Kelly, Westbrooke.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.