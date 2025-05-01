Doncaster Rovers promotion hero on whether he could return to club next season - plus a Lincoln City revelation
Street’s final game of his productive half-season loan spell is at Notts County on Saturday, where Rovers will be aiming to secure the League Two title.
The 23-year-old, who joined from the Imps in January, reached double figures for Doncaster in last weekend’s promotion-clinching 2-1 win over Bradford City.
Following Street’s exploits, it's not rocket science to deduce that Rovers followers would love to see him return in 2025-26.
Less than 12 months into a four-year deal with Lincoln and having been signed for a significant fee last summer, Street’s future looks to be at Sincil Bank where he is seeking to make an impression after a testing first six months of his Imps career.
On his future and a potential return, Street said: "I don’t know. It is not up to me at the end of the day. I have got a long-term contract at Lincoln and I am really excited about going back there and playing. It’s a brilliant club as well as Doncaster.
"Who knows? Maybe one day, we’ll have to see. For now, I am focused on obviously playing back at Lincoln and what not and hopefully doing well there.
"I am really looking forward to going back to Lincoln and hopefully making a statement and playing a lot more minutes than I did at the start of the season.
"I have absolutely loved my time there (Doncaster), it’s a brilliant club. The fans have been really good with me since I have come in and have loved every minute.
"I’d love to come back and play one day. I don’t know when that might be, but I am just enjoying it for now and hopefully will have another good day on Saturday.”
Joe Ironside is being assessed ahead of the weekend, while Patrick Kelly, Jack Senior, Richard Wood and Joe Olowu are injured.