Doncaster Rovers promotion hero on whether he could return to club next season - plus a Lincoln City revelation

DONCASTER ROVERS promotion hero Rob Street is not ruling out returning to the Eco-Power Stadium one day - but has alluded to a sense of unfinished business at parent club Lincoln City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street’s final game of his productive half-season loan spell is at Notts County on Saturday, where Rovers will be aiming to secure the League Two title.

The 23-year-old, who joined from the Imps in January, reached double figures for Doncaster in last weekend’s promotion-clinching 2-1 win over Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Street’s exploits, it's not rocket science to deduce that Rovers followers would love to see him return in 2025-26.

Doncaster Rovers' Rob Street scores against Bradford City during the Sky Bet League Two match at Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire.

Less than 12 months into a four-year deal with Lincoln and having been signed for a significant fee last summer, Street’s future looks to be at Sincil Bank where he is seeking to make an impression after a testing first six months of his Imps career.

On his future and a potential return, Street said: "I don’t know. It is not up to me at the end of the day. I have got a long-term contract at Lincoln and I am really excited about going back there and playing. It’s a brilliant club as well as Doncaster.

"Who knows? Maybe one day, we’ll have to see. For now, I am focused on obviously playing back at Lincoln and what not and hopefully doing well there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am really looking forward to going back to Lincoln and hopefully making a statement and playing a lot more minutes than I did at the start of the season.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann celebrates promotion. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I have absolutely loved my time there (Doncaster), it’s a brilliant club. The fans have been really good with me since I have come in and have loved every minute.

"I’d love to come back and play one day. I don’t know when that might be, but I am just enjoying it for now and hopefully will have another good day on Saturday.”