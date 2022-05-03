Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Keepmoat Stadium outfit have wasted no time in planning for next season and have confirmed that Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, Ed Williams, AJ Greaves and Lirak Hasani will be released at the end of their deals which exptre in June.

As expected, the club have triggered an option to extend captain Tom Anderson's contract by 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite releasing Okenabirhie, who has been sidelined all season due to a serious Achilles injury, the striker will be allowed to continue his rehabilitation work at the club.

Speaking late last week, manager McSheffrey confirmed that he had offered contract renewals to 'three, four or five players.'

Alongside Bostock, fresh terms have been offered to Aidan Barlow and Bobby Faulkner. A clause has also been activated to retain goalkeepers Louis Jones and Ben Bottomley.

The decision to offer a new deal to Bostock, who has had a stop-start time at Rovers due to injury and is thought to be one of the club's biggest earners - but has shown his influence when fully fit - is perhaps the most significant development.

McSheffrey said: “It’s never easy having conversations with players who are leaving the club, but we have made these decisions with how we want the squad to look next season in mind.

"Some of the players were unfortunate, however having had 34 players including loans with us at the end of the season, we have a clear vision of the size and make-up of the squad going forward.

"We would like to thank all the players leaving us for their efforts while with the club, and wish them well for their future careers."

Ben Blythe is set to complete a permanent transfer to Swansea City. Loanees Matt Smith, Ethan Galbraith, Josh Martin, Mipo Odubeko and Ben Jackson have all returned to their parent clubs.