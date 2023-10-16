With the international break in full swing, attention was on the EFL’s bottom two tiers over the weekend.

With call-ups limiting League One’s schedule, it was League Two serving up the most packed schedule.

Bradford City made the journey to AFC Wimbledon, continuing their run under caretaker boss Kevin McDonald with a 1-0 win.

Although Harrogate Town fell to defeat against Stockport County, it was a good weekend for Doncaster Rovers.

Mo Faal impressed for Doncaster Rovers. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Grant McCann’s side stylishly dispatched of Sutton United on home turf, completing a 4-1 rout of their opponents.

Here is the latest League Two team of the week, powered by WhoScored ratings.

Goalkeeper

Murphy Mahoney (Swindon Town)

Swindon’s on-loan stopper kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Newport County.

Defenders

Frazer Blake-Tracy (Swindon Town)

Blake-Tracy stood out as Swindon’s defence kept Newport at bay.

Brad Hills (Accrington Stanley)

The defender was a rock at the back in Accrington’s 2-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra)

As well as helping Crewe keep a clean sheet against Tranmere Rovers, the defender opened the scoring.

Midfielders

Jordan Davies (Wrexham)

A late goal from the substitute completed Wrexham’s remarkable comeback against Salford City.

Antoni Sarcevic (Stockport County)

Harrogate could not handle the Hatters midfielder, who registered a goal and an assist.

Jack Powell (Crewe Alexandra)

The midfielder provided the assist for both of Crewe’s goals against Tranmere.

Isaac Hutchinson (Walsall)

A stunning hat-trick from the Saddlers star against Gillingham secured his place in the team of the week.

Forwards

Mo Faal (Doncaster Rovers)

The loanee capped an impressive display with Doncaster’s fourth goal against Sutton.

Josh Andrews (Accrington Stanley)

His 82nd-minute strike against Grimsby made sure of Accrington’s victory.

Matt Smith (Salford City)