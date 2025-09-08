Doncaster Rovers' star on shutting up Bradford City fans as Bantams receive derby lesson ahead of Huddersfield Town

NOTHING is certain except death, taxes and Jordan Gibson and Billy Sharp enjoying themselves at Bradford City’s expense.

Sharp did his own funky chicken type dance in front of the 3,000-strong Bantams contingent after scoring his tenth goal in 12 games against their club just before half-time to effectively seal the deal on derby day.

Earlier, Gibson - after also finding the net - elected to play it cool and moody.

On the pitch, the Doncaster Rovers attacking midfielder was certainly in the mood, as he invariably is against City.

Gibson fires home Doncaster Rovers' second goal against Bradford City. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Give Gibson stick at your peril; do not let it be said that those in claret and amber hadn’t been warned. The former City player has said enough times that he doesn’t mind getting the bird; in fact he positively thrives on it.

In Rovers’ promotion-clinching victory over Bradford at this very venue just 133 days earlier - incidentally the previous time that the West Yorkshire outfit had lost prior to Saturday - Gibson also excelled in the face of considerable hammer.

As he did in former club Carlisle United’s play-off second leg victory over the Bantams in May 2023 and he’d also previously struck in the Cumbrians’ home win over City in January 2022.

Back in the spring, he also silenced the Carlisle boo-boys in the colours of Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers' midfielder Jordan Gibson, pictured in front of the away end after his goal against former club Bradford City on Saturday. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com.

On his sweet moment on Saturday, Gibson, who wore his white Predator boots for the first time since scoring twice at Grimsby last autumn, said: "I take pride. I don't want to be laughed at.

"I'm not going to let them say things and go home thinking about it and (be) upset. I am going to do my talking on the pitch and shut them up. It works both ways really.

"One of us was going to be feeling down after the game. It's not me…

"There's 3,000 (Bradford fans) chanting and just me on the pitch. I can take it. It was an enjoyable afternoon and I am really pleased.

"It's football at the end of the day. I've had enough stuff outside of my life in football, so it's not going to get to me.

"I enjoy playing football and the atmosphere was great from both sets of fans. Those are the games I like playing in and long may it continue.

"My mum and brother were here. Hopefully, they enjoyed it. I'm happy to contribute to the win."

When Gibson was substituted on 73 minutes, after a fine afternoon's work, he purposely walked past the big Bradford following.

Cue a fair bit of opprobrium; while the man himself ignored the baiting for one last time and focused solely on the cheering Rovers patrons in the main stand and clapped lustily. Good sport.

The thing that left Graham Alexander decidedly unamused had nothing to do with Gibson's theatre. It had everything to do with his side being uncharacteristically second best in the heat of battle, more especially in the first period when this game was decided.

As a bit of a lesson before next weekend's huge derby with Huddersfield Town, it might just serve as a timely one.

The main story was Rovers. They got themselves together after Bradford's early leveller to dominate the remainder of the first half and managed the second period in expert fashion.

City huffed and puffed, but the hosts, 3-1 to the good, were never in danger. They now find themselves in second place in the table and it's no fluke.

The visitors blotted their defensive copy-book six minutes in. Aden Baldwin - keen to atone after his brainless red card here on April 26 - made a saving challenge. Gibson latched onto the loose ball and his cross was headed home emphatically by the fit-again Luke Molyneux as City's backline clocked off.

Not long after, Rovers keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala saw Bobby Pointon's cross squirm under him and Will Swan said thank you very much. It was as good as it got for City.

Gibson then profited from woeful defending from Joe Wright, another facing an old club, to race clear and finish with aplomb, a confident drilled finish for 2-1. He was never going to pass to Sharp, in close proximity.

Sharp, typically, was not going to be denied. After giving a masterclass in the art of cute movement and forward play, he did what he does.

His goal was typical Sharp, a clinical low strike. Meek defensive play from Baldwin and Tommy Leigh left a lot to be desired, that said and it will have been duly noted by Alexander. But it was Wright who got the hook at half-time.

At the start of Leger week, Rovers can reflect upon opening 2025-26 with a gallop. It remains to be seen if they last the course, but they are in a good place. Phase one has gone well, now for phase two.

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala; O’Riordan, Pearson, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux (Ajayi 81), Clifton (Close 81), Gibson (Middleton 73); Sharp (Olusanya 81). Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Hanlan, Senior.

Bradford City: Walker; Baldwin (Halliday 68), J Wright (Humphrys HT), Tilt; Neufville, Power, Leigh, Touray; Sarcevic (Powell 68), Pointon (T Wright HT); Swan. Substitutes unused: Hilton, Pattison, Lapslie.