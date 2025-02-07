Doncaster Rovers have sold goalkeeper Louis Jones to Dagenham and Redbridge.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones has been with Rovers since the age of 12, and made 65 appearances for the first team, with many more as the back-up goalkeeper on the bench, but at 26, he has now moved on, the first senior player to permanently leave the club this year.

Non-league clubs are not bound by the transfer window as those up the pyramid are, and Conference side Daggers have paid an undisclosed fee to take Jones on a short-term deal until the end of the season, when his Rovers deal was due to expire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones' final Doncaster appearance was a hugely important one, coming off the bench in the final league game of last season at Gillingham after a red card for Thimothee Lo-Tutala threatened their chances of making the League Two play-offs.

MOVING ON: Louis Jones has left Doncaster Rovers (Image: by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Although Jones conceded twice, he made an important save late on to secure a 2-2 draw, but with the on-loan Hull City goalkeeper's dismissal rescinded, he was back to the bench for the two-legged semi-final against Crewe Alexandra, which the Railwaymen won on penalties.

Jones then played six games in this summer's League of Ireland season on loan at Waterford, making him ineligible to play for his parent club until January, when he found himself behind Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Ian Lawlor.

Having previously had loan spells with Gainsborough Trinity and Yeovil Town, Jones marked his Doncaster debut with a penalty save in the shoot-out which followed a 2020 Football League Trophy group game against Bradford City. His league debut came in March 2021, against Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster loaned out eight players during the mid-season transfer window to balance their squad after three signings, and to give more game-time to young players.