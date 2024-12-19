Doncaster Rovers transfer news: Grant McCann says Rovers in control as he looks to avoid departures

Grant McCann says he does not want to lose any Doncaster Rovers players to counter-act a recruitment drive he hopes will start on day one of the next transfer window.

Rovers have a deep squad and good fitness record as they target promotion from League Two, but McCann still wants more.

He hopes to loan a wide forward at the earliest possible opportunity but there is no pressure to offset either the investment or squad numbers with outgoings, even if the manager is wise enough not to rule it out.

"Do I want to lose anyone? No," he said. "Will there be one or two players that want to go and play football? Possibly.

"It's not a window to come out of with our squad weaker. Players are tied to this football club under contract so it’s our decision whether they go or not.

"I'm not one to stand in people's way if they don't want to be here but I don't have any of those conversations with my players. What I do know is people talk, agents talk, and things happen quickly when you're not expecting it."

In theory the window opens on New Year's Day but with it being a bank holiday and players having to be registered by at least the day before a game, the January 4 visit from Darren Moore's promotion wannabes Port Vale is the target for the next Doncaster debut.

The decision over whether to sign cover for Richard Wood has been made slightly easier by the captain’s successful ankle surgery.

IN CONTROL: Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

"We thought maybe three months but the operation's gone really well, he's pain-free again," said McCann. "As soon as he's off his crutches I know Dave (Rennie, head of medical) will have him onto the grass to do some work to build his fitness levels as well.