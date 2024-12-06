Doncaster Rovers have six games, including Saturday's at home to Cheltenham Town, before they can bring in new players but on Friday they made their first bid ahead of the transfer window.

Manager Grant McCann is hoping scoring four at Fleetwood on Wednesday after 13 in 10 previous games, most of which they dominated, will be a "springboard" for his team, but the search for firepower goes on regardless.

"We're already ahead of the game," he revealed. "We've sent an offer in to a club on Friday for a forward player who can play across the top end of the pitch.

"Speaking to the club hopefully it could happen for us but we'll see.

"We don't want to mess around and wait until January 15, 16, 17 to get our targets."

If not, there are other options.

"Not many teams in January, particularly at this level, buy people so it will be a loan if we get it right," McCann confirmed. "If not, we've got a lot of different targets. We always go after the No 1 target first.

"It might take a couple of days, but it gives us a way into let them know we're serious here.

DRY PATCH: Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside

"That's definitely an area we will recruit for because you can't have enough at the top end of the pitch."

Before Wednesday, Rovers had drawn three consecutive league games, frustrating their manager with a lack of ruthlessness.

"We only feel like that because we've got such high standards," he stressed.

"We showed a clinical edge at Fleetwood. Particularly the first three were excellent goals, excellent play and good movement.

"I'm hoping that will springboard us on now to play with a bit more freedom.

"It's not that we try to put the reins on the team. Every game we've played we've had lots of shots at goal so it was nice to see it come off on Wednesday."

Not for Joe Ironside, who remains on two league goals for the season but added an assist in an good display alongside Billy Sharp.

"The forward players we have here all like hitting the net but also setting their team-mates up to score goals as well," said McCann. "Joe's no different.