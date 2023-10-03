All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town: Grant McCann's men need prolonged purple patch for League Two catapult

Momentum is undeniably difficult to gather in the EFL.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

It appeared Doncaster Rovers had found some, bouncing back from a dire start to the season with back-to-back league wins.

There was even a Papa John’s Trophy triumph wedged between the victories over Forest Green Rovers and Gillingham.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the run proved to be brief as Grant McCann’s men were stopped in their tracks by Barrow at the weekend.

Most Popular
Doncaster Rovers are hovering above the relegation zone in League Two. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesDoncaster Rovers are hovering above the relegation zone in League Two. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Doncaster Rovers are hovering above the relegation zone in League Two. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Momentum can very quickly change a club’s situation, such is the competitive nature of League Two.

With Doncaster hovering above the relegation zone, it will take more than the occasional spurt to put them among promotion contenders.

Speaking after the 3-2 defeat in Cumbria, Rovers boss McCann said: “We got what we deserved. We weren’t hungry enough in front of goal, not dynamic enough at the top end of the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We simply weren’t good enough and deserved to lose, even though we showed a bit of a fight to try to get the leveller at the end.

“I like to be honest with people and I felt when we scored to go 2-1, we just went route one and stopped doing what we were doing it and passing the ball.

“It’s not the way that I want to play and I really didn’t enjoy the last 25 or 30 minutes of the game. It’s a really disappointing day for us.”

In Crawley, Rovers will face a side currently oozing confidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twelve points separate the sides, a reminder of how slowly Doncaster have crawled out of the traps this season.

The season may be in its infancy, but Rovers cannot wait too much longer for an upturn in form.

Related topics:Crawley TownGrant McCannEFLLeague TwoDoncaster