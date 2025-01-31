AHEAD of the transfer deadline in a few days time, Doncaster Rovers are in a good place, according to Grant McCann.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is what you would probably expect from a club who are bang in form and right in the thick of the race for automatic promotion and have plenty of options with a near fully fit squad to choose from.

Rovers, seeking their fourth straight league win today, are envisaging a quiet deadline day in terms of incomings, but several players who have been struggling for game time could be heading out, with one deal thought to be pretty close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: "We are hoping for three or four boys to go and play some games.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"Players, when they train all week, want to play and the ones who we think need to try and get the game time and won’ t get the game time with us will go out and play some games if they can.

"If they can’t, then fine, they can fight for their position. I am pleased with the group and everyone is fighting each other to try and get a spot in the team.”

Rovers have completed their incoming transfers early to bring in Rob Street, Niall Ennis and Charlie Crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruling out business unless things change very significantly, McCann added: "We have always got an eye on to see if people who we have on our list are available at this time if anything happens, but at this moment in time, there will be no more incomings.

Doncaster Rovers captain Richard Wood is the club's one main injury absentee this weekend.

"For us, we feel we have got a strong squad who can compete in this division with people ready to take opportunities. We are in a good place and have already done our business quite early.

"The only way we bring somebody in is if we lose somebody in the next two or three days and I don't see that happening. It's not the right time really.”

Rovers’ only main absentee for this weekend is veteran defender Richard Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the subject of extending some contracts among leading players, McCann commented: "Everything is well in place in terms of contracts.