Doncaster Rovers v Port Vale: Mind games making Joseph Olowu 'League Two's best'

Doncaster Rovers v Port Vale Grant McCann believes Joseph Olowu is the best centre-back in League Two, and the 25-year-old puts it down to getting things right between the ears.

It is incredible to think that as Jay McGrath flourished earlier in the season, Olowu found himself at the back of the central defensive queue, even with Richard Wood injured.

But having started the last 16 matches in league and FA Cup, it is hard to imagine manager McCann not turning to Olowu for Saturday's visit of Darren Moore's Port Vale, where striker Rob Street could make his debut after signing on loan from Lincoln City.

"He's had a tremendous first half of the season, growing and getting better all the time," says McCann.

"If there's a better centre-half in this division, I've not seen him. He's got it all – quick, good in the air, good on the ball. His consistency, concentration and performance is just getting better and better all the time."

Both McCann and Olowu put that down to work done off the field.

"It's very simple, nothing overly-complicated, it's just kind of understanding how the mind works a bit better, understanding what is within your power to control and what is not," says Olowu, who is a product of Arsenal's academy who like many had to step down for senior football.

"I'm already a very calm, laid-back person so once I understood those things I can control, I could put my energy into that and once I know the things I can't control, I leave it be.

MENTAL WORK: Doncaster Rovers centre-back Joseph Olowu (right)

"I can't control what other people say, I can't control any attention externally. I can control how I respond to it, though, and that's probably what I've put the most focus on.

"When I first came to Doncaster (in 2021), you'd probably hear conversations off the pitch that can sometimes take you away from the main focus on the pitch.

"They only happen because of what you've done to get yourself in the position you're now in. So just do more of what you've been doing, home in on it and refine it.

"I have a lot of faith in God and it's about being settled and calm."

BIG FAN: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

There was a time when working on your psychology was seen as a weakness any English professional footballer, let alone a central defender, could not have.

"It was frowned upon but you'd have still found the top professionals and top, elite players were always doing it," argues Olowu, an avid student of sports documentaries. "I think that's very telling. It being frowned upon is probably down to a lack of education and understanding as to why it's beneficial.

"People think it's going to make you a better player. It will, but firstly it's going to make you a better, more-rounded person, which should be everyone's aim in life."

Street came through the ranks at Crystal Palace but like Olowu cut his teeth out on loan before permanent moves to Cheltenham Town in the summer of 2023 and Lincoln 12 months later. He is yet to start a league game for the Imps, and his only goal this season came against Manchester City Under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

Kasper Williams and Sam Straughan-Brown have been loaned to Whitby Town and Bradford (Park Avenue) respectively with McCann claiming they are on the radar of clubs at the top of the pyramid.

"Premier League and Championship clubs are sniffing around Sam and Kasper," he said. "But we've tied them down to long-term contracts and what's important is we develop our own talent.