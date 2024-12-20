Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers: The statistics that are keeping Grant McCann's glass half full

As they go through a tough spell in what they hope will be a promotion-winning season, Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has been quoting statistics he hopes will put everything in perspective.

Defeat at Wimbledon was a bad start to the six-game mini league McCann challenged his team to win, and extended their run to only one win in eight matches in all competitions.

Ahead of Saturday's League Two visit of Tranmere Rovers, he was keen to see things in a more positive light.

"We were disappointed after the game and someone said to me it's one (league) win in six but it's one defeat in six also, so my glass is half-full," he said.

"We'll just keep working and fighting, stay nice and calm. We have a firm belief in what we do and how we play and we reaffirmed that this week."

Equally, he quoted some numbers to his forwards to ease the pressure on them.

"I had a chat with the fowards on Thursday because I know sometimes when you haven't scored a regularly as you would like you start beating yourself up a little bit, searching for stuff you don't need to be searching for," he said.

"Out of the 41 goals we've scored this season in all competitions, our forwards have got 28 of them – (Joe) Ironside, (Joe) Sbarra, (Billy) Sharp, (Luke) Molyneux, (Kyle) Hurst and (Jordan) Gibson. Also 17 assists.

NUMBERS GAME: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"I said to them they're actually in a good place as a six, they're all competing for a position, they know we play with a front three the majority of the time and whatever three plays, we've got your back. Whatever three comes off the bench, likewise.

"That front six I would not swap for anyone in the division.

"I said I'll bring another one in to help us and make us stronger. We need to get them firing even better because I think they can.

"They were honest to say they can and they can feel a bit down at times when they haven't had an opportunity or a shot or haven't scored but in nearly every game this season we've scored in, one of our forwards has contributed.