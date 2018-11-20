Doncaster Rovers v Chorley: Grant McCann’s men know all they need to about replay foes

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has urged his side to “put the wrongs right” from the first FA Cup meeting with Chorley when the two sides meet again in tonight’s first-round replay.

A trip to either Mansfield Town or Charlton Athletic awaits the victors at the Keepmoat Stadium.

League One Rovers are favourites to progress, but that was also the case when the two clubs drew 2-2 in Lancashire on November 11.

Only a stunning late leveller from Herbie Kane spared Rovers’ blushes at the home of the National League North outfit.

“Chorley will be coming here with their tails up,” said McCann about a side who trail leaders Bradford (Park Avenue) by a point.

“They had a good win at the weekend (4-0 at Kidderminster). I have also seen their manager’s quotes saying he thinks they can go toe-to-toe with us. We will see.

“Fair play to them, but my job is to get us into the next round. We have had them watched, including again on Saturday against Kidderminster. We know everything about them.

“The FA Cup is an unbelievable tournament to be involved in. After the poor first half showing at Chorley we are still in it. We now have a chance to put the wrongs right.

“We want to win every game. So, we will pick the team that we think can win every game. The players get enough support in terms of recovery and things like that.”

Malik Wilks seems unlikely to feature after suffering a dead leg in the weekend victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Tommy Rowe, on his first outing since early September due to injury, netted the winner against the Dons after coming off the bench and he is expected to start on the sidelines again.McCann does not want to overload someone who he sees as a key figure.

The Doncaster chief will also have to decide between Ian Lawlor and Marko Marosi as to who starts in goal, Lawlor having returned to the league starting XI against Wimbleon after the Slovakian had previously been first choice.

McCann added: “I am fortunate to have two very good goalkeepers, keeping each other on their toes.”

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers LLLDLW Chorley DLLLDW.

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Last time: Never met in Doncaster.