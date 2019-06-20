Fixtures 2019-20 - Doncaster Rovers face Gillingham in home start to League One season

Have your say

DONCASTER ROVERS have been handed a home opener with Gillingham for their opening appointment of the new League One campaign - for the second time in three seasons.

After the visit of Steve Evans’s Gills on August 3, Rovers will visit Rochdale on August 10 before hosting Fleetwood Town - who recently signed full-back Danny Andrew - seven days later.

Following a trip to Bolton on August 20, Rovers welcome neighbours Lincoln City four days later - their first home league game with the Red Imps since 2003-04.

September starts with a big home derby with Rotherham United on the 7th with Doncaster going to Ipswich a week later.

Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough head to the Keepmoat on September 21 - with the reverse fixture taking place at London Road on Boxing Day.

Rovers end 2019 with a glamour home game with Sunderland on December 29 and start 2020 with a New Year’s Day encounter on home soil against Oxford United.

Doncaster head to the Stadium of Light on January 25.

Easter fixtures see Rovers make a Good Friday trip to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln on April 10 and they host Bury on Easter Monday.

Doncaster have a tough end to 2019-20, visiting Rotherham on April 18 before a final home game of the season with Ipswich seven days later.

They end the campaign with a seaside trip to Blackpool on Sunday, May 3.

FIXTURES

August

Sat 3 Gillingham H

Sat 10 Rochdale A

Wed 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat 17 Fleetwood Town H

Tue 20 Bolton Wanderers A

Sat 24 Lincoln City H

Wed 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat 31 Bury A

September

Sat 7 Rotherham United H

Sat 14 Ipswich Town A

Tue 17 Blackpool H

Sat 21 Peterborough United H

Wed 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat 28 Coventry City A

October

Sat 5 Portsmouth H

Sat 12 Oxford United A

Sat 19 Bristol Rovers H

Tue 22 Southend United A

Sat 26 Tranmere Rovers A

Wed 30 Carabao Cup Four

November

Sat 2 Burton Albion H

Sat 9 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat 16 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat 23 Wycombe Wanderers A

Sat 30 Emirates FA Cup Rd 2

December

Sat 7 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat 14 AFC Wimbledon A

Wed 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat 21 Accrington Stanley H

Thu 26 Peterborough United A

Sun 29 Sunderland H

January

Wed 1 Oxford United H

Sat 4 Portsmouth A Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed 8 Carabao Cup Semi-final (1)

Sat 11 Bristol Rovers A

Sat 18 Coventry City H

Sat 25 Sunderland A Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue 28 Southend United H

Wed 29 Carabao Cup Semi-final (2)

February

Sat 1 Fleetwood Town A

Sat 8 Rochdale H

Tue 11 Bolton Wanderers H

Sat 15 Gillingham A

Sat 22 Shrewsbury Town A

Sat 29 Wycombe Wanderers H

March

Sun 1 Carabao Cup Final

Wed 4 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat 7 Milton Keynes Dons A

Sat 14 AFC Wimbledon H

Sat 21 Accrington Stanley A Emirates FA Cup quarter-final

Sat 28 Burton Albion A

April

Sat 4 Tranmere Rovers H

Fri 10 Lincoln City A

Mon 13 Bury H

Sat 18 Rotherham United A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat 25 Ipswich Town H

May

Sun 3 Blackpool A