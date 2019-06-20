Fixtures 2019-20 - Doncaster Rovers face Gillingham in home start to League One season

DONCASTER ROVERS have been handed a home opener with Gillingham for their opening appointment of the new League One campaign - for the second time in three seasons.
After the visit of Steve Evans’s Gills on August 3, Rovers will visit Rochdale on August 10 before hosting Fleetwood Town - who recently signed full-back Danny Andrew - seven days later.
Following a trip to Bolton on August 20, Rovers welcome neighbours Lincoln City four days later - their first home league game with the Red Imps since 2003-04.
September starts with a big home derby with Rotherham United on the 7th with Doncaster going to Ipswich a week later.
Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough head to the Keepmoat on September 21 - with the reverse fixture taking place at London Road on Boxing Day.
Rovers end 2019 with a glamour home game with Sunderland on December 29 and start 2020 with a New Year’s Day encounter on home soil against Oxford United.
Doncaster head to the Stadium of Light on January 25.
Easter fixtures see Rovers make a Good Friday trip to Sincil Bank to face Lincoln on April 10 and they host Bury on Easter Monday.
Doncaster have a tough end to 2019-20, visiting Rotherham on April 18 before a final home game of the season with Ipswich seven days later.
They end the campaign with a seaside trip to Blackpool on Sunday, May 3.
FIXTURES
August
Sat 3 Gillingham H
Sat 10 Rochdale A
Wed 14 Carabao Cup One
Sat 17 Fleetwood Town H
Tue 20 Bolton Wanderers A
Sat 24 Lincoln City H
Wed 28 Carabao Cup Two
Sat 31 Bury A
September
Sat 7 Rotherham United H
Sat 14 Ipswich Town A
Tue 17 Blackpool H
Sat 21 Peterborough United H
Wed 25 Carabao Cup Three
Sat 28 Coventry City A
October
Sat 5 Portsmouth H
Sat 12 Oxford United A
Sat 19 Bristol Rovers H
Tue 22 Southend United A
Sat 26 Tranmere Rovers A
Wed 30 Carabao Cup Four
November
Sat 2 Burton Albion H
Sat 9 Emirates FA Cup 1
Sat 16 Shrewsbury Town H
Sat 23 Wycombe Wanderers A
Sat 30 Emirates FA Cup Rd 2
December
Sat 7 Milton Keynes Dons H
Sat 14 AFC Wimbledon A
Wed 18 Carabao Cup Five
Sat 21 Accrington Stanley H
Thu 26 Peterborough United A
Sun 29 Sunderland H
January
Wed 1 Oxford United H
Sat 4 Portsmouth A Emirates FA Cup 3
Wed 8 Carabao Cup Semi-final (1)
Sat 11 Bristol Rovers A
Sat 18 Coventry City H
Sat 25 Sunderland A Emirates FA Cup 4
Tue 28 Southend United H
Wed 29 Carabao Cup Semi-final (2)
February
Sat 1 Fleetwood Town A
Sat 8 Rochdale H
Tue 11 Bolton Wanderers H
Sat 15 Gillingham A
Sat 22 Shrewsbury Town A
Sat 29 Wycombe Wanderers H
March
Sun 1 Carabao Cup Final
Wed 4 Emirates FA Cup 5
Sat 7 Milton Keynes Dons A
Sat 14 AFC Wimbledon H
Sat 21 Accrington Stanley A Emirates FA Cup quarter-final
Sat 28 Burton Albion A
April
Sat 4 Tranmere Rovers H
Fri 10 Lincoln City A
Mon 13 Bury H
Sat 18 Rotherham United A Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final
Sat 25 Ipswich Town H
May
Sun 3 Blackpool A