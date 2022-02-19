That individual was Grant McCann, with Covid regulations ensuring that his Rovers return with Hull City was played out at a soulless and empty stadium.

For McCann, it was perhaps just as well.

HOPEFUL: Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Doncaster Rovers’ legend James Coppinger, wearing gold-embossed boots bought by his team-mates to mark his 17th and final season as a player at the club, equalised with a delectable free-kick in the 12th minute of stoppage time in front of a sadly deserted Black Bank.

You can bet your bottom dollar that had the home contingent been present, they would have serenaded McCann with a song.

It remains to be seen if today’s events on the pitch are as eventful as those on February 20, 2021 when Rovers and Hull played out a thrilling 3-3 draw – the sort of game that managers hate.

Off it, it may well be with Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore likely to receive the opprobrium from sections of Rovers fans that his predecessor McCann was spared from.

FAMILIAR FACE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

Moore left Doncaster almost a year ago for Hillsborough with his Rovers team in the top six – two places higher than his Owls side are at the minute.

His exit stuck in the craw of the Rovers faithful – and the club’s hierarchy were not overly enamoured either after supporting him during the January transfer window of 2021.

There may well be a venting of some spleen from the home ends today, but Gary McSheffrey, for his part, is solely concerned with making it an uncomfortable and disruptive afternoon for Moore and his team on the pitch.

The Owls head into today on the back of an unfortunate derby loss at home to Rotherham.

ON FAMILIAR GROUND: Darren Moore - pictured during his time as Doncaster Rovers manager Picture: Marie Caley

A sell-out away section will expect an instant reaction in terms of result against a lowly Rovers side who have lost their last six home games.

The hope for Doncaster is that Wednesday have shown occasional flakiness away from home this term. Morecambe and Shrewsbury have turned them over and they were also beaten up badly at Plymouth – twice – and Sunderland.

A desire to avoid a second punishing derby day on home soil this month after being eviscerated by Rotherham United on February 1 will also be an added motivation for Rovers.

Rovers chief McSheffrey said: “You have got to try and upset the fluency of whatever team you play against and frustrate them and then implement your own things in the game on the ball and in possession.

“It is no different to any other opposition, but we know it is a derby and they will come in their numbers with their fans and it will be a big occasion. Ultimately, we’ve got to win the battle first”.

A one-time Coventry player who knows a fair bit about being a big club in the third tier, he added: “There is an expectation and it gives you a different pressure to deal with. Some people have been at these clubs and cannot handle the pressure of playing for a club like that and the constant expectancy levels.

“It could be a factor, but at the same time, they have got threats and when they play well and are at it, they are a really good team”.

After the battle is over, McSheffrey is likely to chew the fat with Moore and his assistant Jamie Smith – two people who he respects and views as friends.

Rovers supporters may have their own feelings towards Moore, but McSheffrey knows plenty more about the man and their friendship will endure.

He continued: “He is a nice bloke and so is his assistant Jamie Smith, I still keep in touch with Jamie regularly. He is a really good coach and they are a couple of people who I really respect in the game. Their daily stuff on the field is really good and I learnt a lot from them.

“I have not spoken with Darren for a while to be honest, but you know they are both only a phone call away.