Although the second tier has lost some of its most clinical finishers from last season, such as Viktor Gyökeres and Carlton Morris , it has also gained plenty of talented marksmen.

Therefore, the race for the Golden Boot appears likely to be a tense one. Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom topped the charts last season and will be hoping to emulate the feat, although the likes of Joel Piroe and Tom Bradshaw will be aiming high after delivering impressive goal hauls.