A bank holiday weekend feast of football awaits fans of EFL clubs – and there will be plenty of action to watch live on TV.

A number of fixtures, spanning all three EFL divisions, have been chosen for live Sky Sports coverage across tomorrow (May 7) and Monday (May 8). The 2022/23 campaign is approaching its end and just one round of fixtures remains in each division, meaning there is a lot on the line for some clubs.

Among the televised fixtures will be Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash with Derby County. The Owls may have cemented a play-off spot but the sixth-placed Rams have not and will be keen to book their place in the tense end-of-season showcase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a similar tension in the away end at Oakwell, where Peterborough United will be taking on Barnsley. The Reds have their place in the play-offs secured but their opponents will need to win to stand any chance of leapfrogging Derby and finishing in the top six. In League Two, there is still an automatic promotion slot to be secured and the play-off race in the Championship is yet to be wrapped up.

A number of fixtures, spanning all three EFL divisions, have been chosen for live Sky Sports coverage. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Stockport County could potentially seal a return to League One with a win over Hartlepool United in front of the Sky Sports cameras, but their dreams could be dented by Northampton Town. Meanwhile, in the second tier, play-off places are up for grabs for the televised quartet of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion.

Below are all the EFL fixtures being shown live on Sky Sports across May 7 and 8:

Sunday, May 7: Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County – 12pm

Sunday, May 7: Barnsley v Peterborough United – 12pm

Monday, May 8: Tranmere Rovers v Northampton Town – 12:30pm

Monday, May 8: Stockport County v Hartlepool United – 12:30pm

Monday, May 8: Millwall v Blackburn Rovers – 3pm

Monday, May 8: Preston North End v Sunderland – 3pm

Monday, May 8: Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion – 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad