WITH his family home being in the picturesque regency town of Cheltenham, nestling on the edge of the Cotswolds, Michael Duff’s first extended break after almost three decades in professional football has had its natural advantages.

Cheltenham’s spa waters might have just revived Huddersfield Town’s new head coach too, if you speak to those who know him best.

Sacked by Swansea in December, Duff had his first Christmas off in ages and certainly enjoyed that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has also fitted in a decent holiday, had a few rounds of golf when possible and then eased back into work mode by visiting a few different clubs.

New Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff, who has returned to management after being sacked by Swansea City in December. Picture: Getty.

Now, he is ready and after interest from plenty of other clubs since being out of work, Huddersfield is the one.

Duff, whose managerial career seemed to only be going one way after highs at Cheltenham and Barnsley, must channel the pain of failure.

On his break, he said: “I’ve loved it if I am being honest. I didn’t think I would.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was upset and angry when I got the sack as it was the first time it’s happened to me.

"As a player, in the summer, you have still got to keep fit so you are still working. As a manager, you never turn off.

"So it was nice to be able to get up when I wanted to and get away on holiday and I’ve been into a couple of different clubs.

"The frustrating part was that the one time I could play golf whenever I want, it’s been the wettest winter in history. Then we had three days of sun and Mark (Cartwright) rings. I just feel energised and ready to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The amount of people who have said to me in the last two or three months ‘Oh, you look well’ - how bad must I have looked by the end at Swansea...

"You don’t realise it and can’t see it because you are submerged in it. Energized and excited are the best words.”

The fact that Duff arrives at Town at a time when players are having some downtime to refresh and reflect after a brutal season is not lost upon him either.

It’s the best part of a month and a half before he can look into their eyes, observe them at close quarters and build relationships and see who he trusts - or otherwise - at the start of pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given a planned-for squad overhaul and major cultural ‘reset’ among those who remain, the devil is in the detail and Duff, who prides himself on his teams being ‘fit, strong and organised’ - physically and mentally - will ensure that pre-season is planned out fastidiously.

It’s what you’d expect from the son of a distinguished former RAF officer. Then, there’s firming up recruitment plans and so much more.

Duff continued: “Everyone is ready for a break, bar me.

"I’ve got an idea of what the squad might look like and we have contingency plans. It’s about trying to immerse myself in it as much as I can, so we’re ready.

"One thing I don’t want to do is make excuses and if the results aren’t going right in September or October, I don't want to be looking back going ‘ah well, you said you were going to do this.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve had success and failures in my career as a player and manager. The one thing it has never been down to is a lack of hard work. I can always put my head on the pillow and go: ‘well, it didn't work out at Swansea, but that wasn’t through lack of hard work or trying to cut corners.’

"I am still as hungry and driven as ever and the people I am working for are exactly the same. That’s why it’s important that the players coming in have that same drive and ambition and not think: ‘I’ll just go now because we have just been relegated’."

The fact that Duff has arrived well before pre-season, is also a sign of Town’s intent.

Sporting director Cartwright, who knows Duff well, said: "Michael is the right fit. I can see a re-energised Michael in front of me now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Given that we have to re-energise this club, it’s absolutely perfect.

"It’s great to be able to have the conversations (on recruitment) and there’s already alignment on those lists and also insight where Michael has already had that player or seen them and knows about them. I am really looking forward to working with Michael for a long time.

"When Andre (Breitenreiter) was leaving, we knew this had to be done as quickly as possible as we’ve a lot to do.