England midfielders take plaudits in player ratings from Ukraine qualifier

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka found the net in a 2-0 win.
Jordan Pickford – basically had the evening off 6
Kyle Walker – his pace and reading of the game were on show at times 7
John Stones – assured if hardly overworked 7
Harry Maguire – chance to score a late header 6
Ben Chilwell– an important performance for him personally as he put in a good shift down the left 7
Declan Rice – no need to be anything more than quietly efficient at the base of midfield 6
Bukayo Saka – made Kane's opener then scored a wonderful second to cap a brilliant performance 8
Jordan Henderson – did a really good job in the first half, often getting outside Saka to cross 8
Jude Bellingham – his excellence comes as standard now 8
James Maddison – very bright on his first start without managing to find the net 7
Harry Kane– for a while it looked like it might not be his day but it usually is 7
Substitutes:
Ivan Toney (for Kane, 81) – England debut N/A
Conor Gallagher (for Gallagher, 85)– shot saved late on N/A
Jack Grealish (for Maddison, 85)– likewise N/A
Not used: Trippier, Ramsdale, Guehi, DIer, Phillips, Forster.