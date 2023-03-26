News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
9 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
9 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

England midfielders take plaudits in player ratings from Ukraine qualifier

England cruised to a comfortable European Championship qualifier win over Ukraine at Wembley.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Mar 2023, 19:30 BST

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka found the net in a 2-0 win.

Jordan Pickford – basically had the evening off 6

Kyle Walker – his pace and reading of the game were on show at times 7

Most Popular

John Stones – assured if hardly overworked 7

Harry Maguire – chance to score a late header 6

Ben Chilwell– an important performance for him personally as he put in a good shift down the left 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Declan Rice – no need to be anything more than quietly efficient at the base of midfield 6

STAR PERFORMER: Bukayo Saka scores England's second goal
STAR PERFORMER: Bukayo Saka scores England's second goal
STAR PERFORMER: Bukayo Saka scores England's second goal

Bukayo Saka – made Kane's opener then scored a wonderful second to cap a brilliant performance 8

Jordan Henderson – did a really good job in the first half, often getting outside Saka to cross 8

Jude Bellingham – his excellence comes as standard now 8

James Maddison – very bright on his first start without managing to find the net 7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry Kane– for a while it looked like it might not be his day but it usually is 7

Substitutes:

Ivan Toney (for Kane, 81)England debut N/A

Conor Gallagher (for Gallagher, 85)– shot saved late on N/A

Jack Grealish (for Maddison, 85)– likewise N/A

Not used: Trippier, Ramsdale, Guehi, DIer, Phillips, Forster.

Harry KaneJordan PickfordUkraineEnglandBen ChilwellWembleyDeclan RiceBukayo SakaJohn Stones