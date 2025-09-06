England player ratings: Debutant one of two big plusses but others need to do more

England cruised to a 2-0 victory over Andorra at Villa Park and although it was hardly a World Cup qualifier to excite, there were positives for Thomas Tuchel.

The biggest came from debutant Elliot Anderson, and there was also a good performance from one of his less-heralded but increasingly important wingers.

Jordan Pickford - tried to make his own entertainment in the first half, at one point popping up at the bottom of the centre circle to get involved in the build-up, and flicking a pass up to volley it despite a centre-forward in his face 6

Reece James – as a Thomas Tuchel favourite playing ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold amongst others, he always has to justify his selection, so his assist for Declan Rice's goal was a welcome addition to a good performance 7

Marc Guehi – more than coped with what little the visitors had to offer after his emotional deadline day 6

Dan Burn – another who had an uneventful game, although he was booked 6

Miles Lewis-Skelly – unable to get into Arsenal's early-season XI, he failed to sparkle here but showed he can do a job for England at left-back 6

Elliot Anderson – in his passing, his tackling and his positional discipline a very encouraging debut denied a goal by a smart reflect save in the second half 8

GOOD START: Midfielder Elliot Anderson (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Declan Rice – played higher up the field than Anderson, and got himself a good goal 7

Noni Madueke – bright wide on the right, he linked well with Eberechi Eze and it was his cross that produced the opening goal 8

Eberechi Eze – did okay in the hole but given the competition he needs more than that 6

Marcus Rashford – a couple of nice switches of play and got to the byline a few times but a player of his quality needs to do more once settled at Barcelona 6

LIVELY: Noni Madueke's cross was turned in for England's opener (Image: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry Kane – put a first-half header off target as he missed out on his customary goal 5

Substitutes:

Tino Livramento (for James, 69) – came on and did well at right-back 6

Morgan Rogers (for Rice, 69) – nothing out of the ordinary in his cameo 5

Anthony Gordon (for Rashford, 69) – denied by an Alvarez save 5

Ezri Konsa (for Guehi, 76) – a very hard game for a substitute England centre-back to shine in 5

Morgan Gibbs-White (for Eze, 78) – shot wide with a late half-volley 6