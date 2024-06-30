England player ratings: Two 7s and a host of 5s as Three Lions survive Euro 2024 scare to advance

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane rose to the occasion as England came from behind to beat Slovakia in extra time and book their place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.

With time running out, Bellingham equalised in stunning fashion before captain Kane wrapped up the 2-1 comeback victory.

Kane said: “That’s the desire and attitude from the boys and staff and everyone involved. It looked tough for a second there but we kept going. We’ve worked on so many details, we put a long throw in a couple of days ago and we said we might need it.

“Then Jude does what Jude does, it was an unbelievable goal and it kept our tournament alive.

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates after Harry Kane of England (not pictured) scores his team's second goal against Slovakia (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“I think it’s one of the best (goals) in our country’s history. What a player he is. He works so hard for the team. There’s been a lot of talk about him in the last couple of days and it shows what he can do in the big moments, to step up and that’s what we needed everyone to do, to step up.

“We know we’ll do whatever it takes. If it’s another game like this in the quarter-finals, so be it. This team knows how to dig deep and we’ve done that today. Of course we could have done better but ultimately it’s a results business.

“We’ll enjoy the comeback and hopefully take the momentum into the rest of the tournament.”

Here’s how the players rated:

Jude Bellingham of England, scores his team's first goal past Martin Dubravka of Slovakia with an acrobatic kick (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford: Could do nothing about the Slovakia goal and had little to do besides watch his team-mates toil to get back in the game. 6 (out of 10)

Kyle Walker: Out of sorts performance from one of Southgate’s elder statesmen as he struggled in both halves of the pitch. 5

John Stones: Poor distribution from the back for another player with such tournament experience. 5

Marc Guehi: Hardest night at the Euros after a fine group stage, early booking did not help settle any nerves but made a crucial flick-on for Bellingham’s leveller. 6

Kieran Trippier: Again looked like a right-sided player filling in at left-back and that has left the team disjointed throughout the finals. 5

Kobbie Mainoo: The one change made by Southgate and the 19-year-old stood tall among a poor team performance before tiring. 6

Declan Rice: A hard task when handed a different partner for the third game running and does not look as dynamic for England as he does at Arsenal. 6

Bukayo Saka: Some flashes of speed and trickery but has largely struggled to make an impact in Germany, switched to left-back as England chased the game. 5

Jude Bellingham: Seemed to have gone missing when England needed him most before delivering a sublime overhead kick deep into stoppage time. 7

Phil Foden: Thought he had equalised but strayed offside when he should have known better and was wasteful in possession. 5

Harry Kane: Did not look like scoring in normal time, including sending a free header wide, but was on hand to put England ahead less than a minute into extra time. 6

Substitutes:

Cole Palmer (for Trippier, 66): Some good touches off the right and many will think he should have seen more minutes in Germany. 6

Eberechi Eze (for Mainoo, 84): Not given long enough to have an impact. 5

Ivan Toney (for Foden, 90): A desperate, last throw of the dice from Southgate but ended up providing the assist for Kane’s match-winning header and was then a key outlet for his side. 7

Conor Gallagher (for Kane, 106): On to add much-needed legs as England saw out the second half of extra time. 6