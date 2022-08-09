England's ex-Leeds United and West Ham star heads to Aston Villa after six-year Houston Dash spell

The versatile Lioness played left-back in Sarina Wiegman’s Euro 2022-winning side but can also play higher up the pitch, with Villa manager Carla Ward intending to use her talents up front.

Harrogate-born Daly, 30, makes her return to England after playing for the Houston Dash in America’s NWSL, with previous spells at Leeds United and Lincoln Ladies along with a loan stint at West Ham.

Ward, who previously managed at Sheffield United, said: “This is a big signing for us and one we’ve worked hard on completing. Rachel is a top forward and a proven goal-scorer.

ON THE MOVE: Aston Villa have signed European champion and England international Rachel Daly on a three-year contract. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

“Having performed admirably at full-back this summer, she showed us that she is a player you simply need in your team. But for us, she is a forward and we can’t wait to see her scoring goals.”

Daly says her departure from Houston came out of a desire to be closer to her family again.

"Countless thoughts are rushing through my head as I reflect on what this city means to me," she wrote on social media.

"I had no clue what the future would hold when I took off for Baltimore in 2016, much like today I was beginning a new chapter, I still remember the anxiety and the relief that consumed me after I was selected by this club at the draft.

"Seven years later, this team is on the brink of history, and I have to watch from the side-lines as I step away to be closer to family.

"It pains me to say goodbye. This past year for myself and my family has been incredibly tough. The silver lining has been bringing football home and getting the opportunity to be around family.