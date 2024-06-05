England's potential route to the Euro 2024 final explained with possible France, Germany and Portugal clashes
England head over to Germany this month for Euro 2024. The Three Lions are hoping that this is the year they can finally get their hands on a trophy.
They have had a few near misses over recent years and will fancy their chances this time around as they prepare for another tournament under the guidance of Gareth Southgate. With that in mind, here is a look at England’s potential route to the final this summer...
Group C
England have been placed into Group C with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. Although no game will be easy and international football is unpredictable, they should have the quality to win their group.
The Three Lions are fourth in the FIFA World Rankings behind Argentina, France and Belgium respectively. Serbia are 33rd, Denmark are 21st and Slovenia are 57th.
England’s fixtures are as follows: Sunday 16th June 16: Serbia, Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off - 20:00 BST , Thursday 20th June: Denmark, Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off - 17:00 BST, Tuesday 25th June 25: Slovenia, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off - 20:00 BST
Euro 2024 groups in full
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic
Round of 16
If England win Group C, they will face the 3rd-placed side in Group D/E/F, based on rankings, at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, on Sunday 30th June.
If they finish 2nd, they would play Group A winners at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, on Saturday 29th June.
Quarter-finals
If England win Group C and win round of 16 game, they would play on Saturday 6th July at Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf. If they finish second and win their round of 16 match, they would be in action on Friday 5th July at MHPArena, Stuttgart.
Semi-finals
If England win Group C and win their two other games, they would play on Wednesday 10th July at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund. If they come second but win their two games, they would play on Tuesday 9th July at the Allianz Arena, Munich.
Final
Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin).
Rankings
FIFA rankings come into play when deciding which 3rd place teams go through. Four advance in total.
Group A: Germany (16), Switzerland (19), Hungary (26), Scotland (39)
Group B: Spain (8), Italy (9), Croatia (10), Albania (66)
Group C: England (4), Serbia (33), Denmark (21), Slovenia (57)
Group D: France (2), The Netherlands (7), Austria (25), Poland (28)
Group E: Belgium (3), Ukraine (22), Romania (46), Slovakia (48)
Group F: Portugal (6), Czechia (36), Turkey (40), Georgia (75)
The highest ranked team in the tournament is France (2), followed by Belgium (3), England (4), Portugal (6), The Netherlands (7), Spain (8) and Italy (9). The host Germany find themselves down in 16th position.
The lowest ranked team at Euro 2024 is Georgia in 75th, followed by Albania in 66th. Scotland are 39th and play Germany in the first game.
