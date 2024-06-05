England will be aiming to win the trophy this summer under Gareth Southgate

England head over to Germany this month for Euro 2024. The Three Lions are hoping that this is the year they can finally get their hands on a trophy.

They have had a few near misses over recent years and will fancy their chances this time around as they prepare for another tournament under the guidance of Gareth Southgate. With that in mind, here is a look at England’s potential route to the final this summer...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group C

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England have been placed into Group C with Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia. Although no game will be easy and international football is unpredictable, they should have the quality to win their group.

The Three Lions are fourth in the FIFA World Rankings behind Argentina, France and Belgium respectively. Serbia are 33rd, Denmark are 21st and Slovenia are 57th.

England’s fixtures are as follows: Sunday 16th June 16: Serbia, Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off - 20:00 BST , Thursday 20th June: Denmark, Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off - 17:00 BST, Tuesday 25th June 25: Slovenia, RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off - 20:00 BST

Euro 2024 groups in full

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Round of 16

If England win Group C, they will face the 3rd-placed side in Group D/E/F, based on rankings, at the Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, on Sunday 30th June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they finish 2nd, they would play Group A winners at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, on Saturday 29th June.

Quarter-finals

If England win Group C and win round of 16 game, they would play on Saturday 6th July at Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf. If they finish second and win their round of 16 match, they would be in action on Friday 5th July at MHPArena, Stuttgart.

Semi-finals

If England win Group C and win their two other games, they would play on Wednesday 10th July at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund. If they come second but win their two games, they would play on Tuesday 9th July at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Final

Sunday July 14 - kick-off 8pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin).

Rankings

FIFA rankings come into play when deciding which 3rd place teams go through. Four advance in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group A: Germany (16), Switzerland (19), Hungary (26), Scotland (39)

Group B: Spain (8), Italy (9), Croatia (10), Albania (66)

Group C: England (4), Serbia (33), Denmark (21), Slovenia (57)

Group D: France (2), The Netherlands (7), Austria (25), Poland (28)

Group E: Belgium (3), Ukraine (22), Romania (46), Slovakia (48)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group F: Portugal (6), Czechia (36), Turkey (40), Georgia (75)

The highest ranked team in the tournament is France (2), followed by Belgium (3), England (4), Portugal (6), The Netherlands (7), Spain (8) and Italy (9). The host Germany find themselves down in 16th position.