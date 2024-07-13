Euro 2024 final: England's chance to claim a destiny 13 years in the making

EDUCATION: Player of the tournament Phil Foden after England's win over Spain in the final of the Under-17 World Cup in 2017

England versus Spain in the European Championship final in Berlin has been 13 years in the making. Now, surely, is time for the Three Lions to grab their destiny.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The easy narrative says they began building towards this moment when one of the most iconic figureheads of what was then only 47 years of hurt, 1996 penalty shoot-out victim Gareth Southgate, was put in charge of the under-21s in 2013.

Regardless of the outcome, Sunday almost certainly marks the last dance for the Harrogate-based manager, the end of a chapter which will only be fully appreciated when he is gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the groundwork started two years earlier with the Elite Player Performance Plan.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Harry Maguire and his England team-mates as Italy celebrate winning Euro 2020 on penalties at Wembley

The EPPP has its flaws but just to look at the many advertisements Southgate's Euro 2024 squad selection trashed, never mind the substitutes alongside him for his 102nd game as England manager, is to see a squad good enough to be European champions. The only problem is Spain have one too.

For Adam Wharton to have not yet had a kick and Eberechi Eze to have barely featured underlines England's depth. Theirs is probably is the only team at this tournament Cole Palmer would not get into.

The best player in Spain’s La Liga, Real Madrid's European Cup-winning talisman Jude Bellingham, is English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So is the best player in the only team who can rival Madrid for the title of best in Europe, Manchester City's Foden.

WORLD CLASS: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after winning the European Cup in June

The leading player at Germany’s biggest club, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, is also from these shores.

Being at Wembley to report for The Yorkshire Post on England losing the European Championship final to Italy on penalties three years ago felt like another step on a long journey, not the end of one.

England were world under-17 and under-20 champions in 2017 – both firsts for the country – as well as under-19 European Champions. In 2022 they added the under-21 crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foden, Palmer, Anthony Gordon, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and Aaron Ramsdale picked up medals and priceless experience.

Where the Three Lions used to go out of tournament after tournament because they could not keep the ball, now almost every team in the Premier League and plenty beneath is comfortable passing it around.

But England have had alleged "golden generations" before. Harnessing them is another thing.

If Southgate starts next week a two-time European Championship runner-up, the court of public opinion will no doubt find him guilty of being unable to do that, but the last week has started to see his skills be appreciated once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If we are being brutally honest, in Gareth we do not trust as much as we should, but a World Cup semi-final, one quarter-final and two European Championship finals since replacing Sam Allardyce as senior manager in 2016 tells its own story.

To finally add the extra line the former Middlesbrough player and manager's CV deserves will require a performance of great skill and tactical nous in the German capital.

Spain have unquestionably been the team of Euro 2024, adding incision to the passing ability always present in their game.

Nico Williams has been one of the most exciting talents, a fast and direct winger. Lucky for England, then, that they have Sheffield's Kyle Walker, the best right-back in the world, one of its quickest defenders and a player who has learnt from all the highs and lows of Southgate's tenure – and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yamine Lamal, who turns 17 on Saturday, is one of the most exciting players in the world. What good timing it would be if Luke Shaw, England's scorer in the last final, could start his first match since injuring his hamstring in mid-February. How reassuring to have Kieran Trippier to play the minutes he cannot.

Southgate's switch to 3-4-2-1 in the last two matches could have left England vulnerable down the flanks, but the way the Netherlands' Cody Gakpo was kept quiet on Wednesday was a masterclass in the tactical knowledge the manager is laughably not supposed to have, and has freed up Foden at the same time.

Alvaro Morata is a ludicrously under-rated striker. Thank goodness Barnsley product John Stones remains in the heart of England's defence, and Guehi has blossomed since filling Harry Maguire's boots.

Rodri is the best holding midfielder there is. Fortunately England have Bellingham, Foden and the exceptional Kobbie Mainoo to keep his hands full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who have only known England under Southgate may not appreciate what we are witnessing is not normal. We are blessed indeed.