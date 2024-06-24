THE headline on the front page of Spain’s leading sports newspaper Marca on Thursday morning said it all.

"Two Ferraris against Italy," it gushed, in homage to the fast-lane performances of Spain's two new poster boys in Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal in the victory versus the Azzurri in Gelsenkirchen.

It was in stark contrast to the way in which several of England's supposed big-hitters chugged along unconvincingly at the same venue four nights earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But back to Spain. While Williams and Yamal – 21 and 16 respectively – were referenced with an express and iconic supercar, the truth is that La Roja have a fleet of high-performing, top-end products.

Spain's Lamine Yamal and Alvaro Morata embrace after team-mate Daniel Carvajal (not pictured) scores their team's third goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match against Croatia in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

There's Pedri and Morata for two. And Fabian Ruiz. And don't forget their own Rolls-Royce in midfield in Rodri either.

Another quality operator in Gavi isn't even around this time for the Spanish, who have moved effortlessly through the gears into the last 16 alongside hosts Germany, the other leading nation to catch the eye so far.

Williams and Yamal were undeniably front and centre last time out, further emphasising the fact that if anyone was wondering, Spain are serious, serious tournament players once again. It's surely a matter of when and not if they earn a shot at silverware in a big final soon, It could well be in Berlin on July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcelona starlet Yamal will turn 17 on the day before the final. If that doesn't send a shiver down the spine of their rivals, nothing will.

LOOKING GOOD: Spain's Alvaro Morata and Lamine Yamal (left) celebrate what proved to be the winning goal against group rivals Italy in Euro 2024 in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday. Picture: Nick Potts/PA.

Blessed with pace to burn and the intrinsic skill to match, Yamal and Williams – good friends off the park – are the equivalent of a tag team. If one doesn't get you, the other will. In front of the King of Spain, Felipe VI, the pair produced a royal performance versus Italy.

A footballing nation renowned for catenaccio and the quality of their defensive play and organisation, Italy's backline were simply ravaged by the pair – Giovanni Di Lorenzo was sent dizzy in particular.

Only the performance of Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal kept Spain's margin of victory statistically slight. Spain had 21 shots to the holders three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yamal and Athletic Bilbao's Williams may be the talk of Spain – and the wider tournament in many respects – but La Roja's biggest quality and strength and reason why they have a realistic chance of glory is adeptly summed up by one key word. Adaptability.

It is something all prospective winners need in their locker. The path to victory rarely runs smoothly.

Historically – and most certainly in their golden era – Spain simply passed their rivals off the park. Death by Tiki-taka.

These days, they have more strings to their bow. So much so that in their 3-0 triumph in their opening game against Croatia, Spain ‘lost’ the possession battle for the first time in 136 competitive games, but dominated with a display brimful of pace, incision and intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly, Yamal and Williams give them a different dimension. Yet if their attacking lanes somehow manage to be cut off, Spain have the back-up quality to be able to play through the middle of the pitch.

They are hard to pin down and a nightmare for an opposing coach according to experienced captain Morata.

He said: "For other teams we’re quite unpredictable. If I were our coach I would go to bed with my head about to explode because there are 26 players and they could all play.

"We’re much stronger than at the last Euros. Sometimes hitting rock bottom does a lot for you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rock bottom came by way of elimination on penalties to Morocco in the last World Cup. But you cannot keep good players down, more especially when they are expertly coached and Spain clearly have a very effective and tactical astute operator in Luis De la Fuente, likely to have a look at his squad in tonight's final group game against Albania before the serious stuff starts again this weekend.

Just as Spain have balance and personality, holders Italy are suffering from a bit of an identity crisis ahead of this evening’s big clash with a Croatian side who also have their issues.

Without the incomparable presence of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, the Azzurri understandably lack a bit of defensive assuredness.

Further forward, players must step up. Key midfield axis Nicolò Barella and Arsenal's Jorginho toiled against Spain. They and others such as Gianluca Scamacca must come to the party consistently if Italy are to go far.