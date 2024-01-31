Since Dyche’s appointment as Toffees boss, Godfrey has found opportunities limited despite having previously been a mainstay of the Everton defence. His lack of action has fuelled transfer speculation since the opening of the January transfer window.

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in the 26-year-old, while Leeds have also been linked with the England-capped defender.

A move to Leeds would reunite Godfrey with Daniel Farke, who he worked under when the pair were at Norwich City.

Ben Godfrey was handed a start for Everton against Fulham. Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Godfrey was given a rare outing last night (January 30), completing 90 minutes as Everton and Fulham drew 0-0. The start was just his second in the Premier League this season.

As reported by Liverpool World, Dyche said: "There is a group motivated to play and he has been unfortunate here during his time under me. He's been working very hard. We assured him that a few days ago, I assured him you're in the mix, you're right there and maybe now he understands about playing tonight.

"I make it clear to all the players; training is important, performances are important, no-one gets a gimme, no-one gets an easy ride. That doesn't happen, we discuss it as a staff and try to win the game.

