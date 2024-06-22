Everton have reportedly approached French side Marseille about the possibility of signing former Sheffield United talisman Iliman Ndiaye.

The 24-year-old has completed his first full season in Ligue 1, having moved to his boyhood club Marseille last year. He joined after playing a key role in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning Championship campaign.

However, it appears he could potentially have the option of returning to British shores. According to French outlet L’Equipe, Everton are pursuing the Senegal international.

Iliman Ndiaye left Sheffield United last year. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Approaches are said to have been made to Marseille, who the report claims would be keen to recoup the fee they forked out to land him last year. Les Phocéens reportedly spent nearly €20m to prise the playmaker from Bramall Lane.

Everton reportedly targeted Ndiaye last summer before renewing their interest in the winter window. While Ndiaye was said to be keen to remaining at his boyhood club, there is thought to now be more openness regarding a return to England.

There were also reports of interest from Crystal Palace just six months into his Marseille stay.